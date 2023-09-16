Cops: Man who broke into DeKalb apartment fatally shot by homeowner

A man accused of breaking into a troubled DeKalb County apartment was fatally shot Friday evening, police said.

Officers were called to The Villas at Panthersville along Panthersville Road around 8:25 p.m. and located a man in his 40s dead from a gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that the man broke into an occupied apartment and the homeowner shot him after an altercation, according to officials.

The identity of the man killed was not released, and police did not say why the man broke into the home.

The apartment complex is among the 275 complexes identified in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods. From 2017 to 2021, police reported 138 crimes at The Villas, which included two homicides in January 2019 and one in March 2017, 19 aggravated assaults, four rapes and one arson.

