Cops: Man threatens security guard while breaking into cars at Atlanta apartments

Police are searching for a man they said threatened a security guard while breaking into cars at an Atlanta apartment complex.
The break-ins happened at the ELLA Apartments along Glenwood Avenue on Sept. 29. Photos of the suspect wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and an Atlanta Falcons hat were released Monday as police continue trying to identify him.
The security guard for the property witnessed the man breaking into two vehicles, a red Dodge Challenger and a red Ford Mustang, according to an incident report. Before the man busted out the window of the cars with his handgun, police said he pulled it out and asked the guard, “What you going to do?”
According to the report, nothing was initially taken from either car. The suspect came back later in the day and picked up a green jar with coins from one of the vehicles, police said. Some of the coins were by the back of the Dodge by the time police got to the scene.
The security guard told police that he recognized the suspect from a group of men, known as the “Kia Boyz,” who hang out at the apartment directly behind ELLA Apartments. Authorities have not said if the suspect is part of any group directly tied to vehicle thefts and break-ins.
Credit: Atlanta police
Credit: Atlanta police
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
