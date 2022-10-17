Cops: Man threatens security guard while breaking into cars at Atlanta apartments

The break-ins happened at the ELLA Apartments along Glenwood Avenue on Sept. 29. Photos of the suspect wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and an Atlanta Falcons hat were released Monday as police continue trying to identify him.

The security guard for the property witnessed the man breaking into two vehicles, a red Dodge Challenger and a red Ford Mustang, according to an incident report. Before the man busted out the window of the cars with his handgun, police said he pulled it out and asked the guard, “What you going to do?”