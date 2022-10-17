ajc logo
X

Cops: Man threatens security guard while breaking into cars at Atlanta apartments

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Police are searching for a man they said threatened a security guard while breaking into cars at an Atlanta apartment complex.

The break-ins happened at the ELLA Apartments along Glenwood Avenue on Sept. 29. Photos of the suspect wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and an Atlanta Falcons hat were released Monday as police continue trying to identify him.

Explore11 security guards shot, 4 fatally, in metro Atlanta in recent months

The security guard for the property witnessed the man breaking into two vehicles, a red Dodge Challenger and a red Ford Mustang, according to an incident report. Before the man busted out the window of the cars with his handgun, police said he pulled it out and asked the guard, “What you going to do?”

According to the report, nothing was initially taken from either car. The suspect came back later in the day and picked up a green jar with coins from one of the vehicles, police said. Some of the coins were by the back of the Dodge by the time police got to the scene.

ExploreArrest in security guard’s killing ‘can never replace the hurt,’ family says

The security guard told police that he recognized the suspect from a group of men, known as the “Kia Boyz,” who hang out at the apartment directly behind ELLA Apartments. Authorities have not said if the suspect is part of any group directly tied to vehicle thefts and break-ins.

Credit: Atlanta police

Credit: Atlanta police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hartsfield-Jackson to relocate cellphone lot1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves’ surprising - though not shocking - loss
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

In first NFL start, Troy Andersen delivers for Falcons
19h ago

Credit: Associated Press

The Jolt: What to watch in the Kemp-Abrams debate tonight
8h ago

Credit: Associated Press

The Jolt: What to watch in the Kemp-Abrams debate tonight
8h ago

Credit: Contributed

Fulton’s open race pits election skeptic against policy wonk
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man arrested after woman’s body found at Acworth construction site
11m ago
Ethics trial underway for Georgia appeals judge
59m ago
South Fulton police search for street racing suspects in attack on patrol vehicle
2h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates continue Monday
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top