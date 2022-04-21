BreakingNews
BREAKING: Man arrested in restaurant security guard’s ‘barbaric’ killing
BREAKING: Man arrested in restaurant security guard's 'barbaric' killing

Police released video footage from a southwest Atlanta strip mall showing the suspect who shot 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier in the back of the head.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Police released video footage from a southwest Atlanta strip mall showing the suspect who shot 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier in the back of the head.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a security guard outside a southwest Atlanta restaurant Monday evening in an incident authorities called “barbaric.”

Stanley Anderson, 30, was taken into custody on a murder charge, among other counts, after a foot chase Wednesday, police said during a news conference Thursday afternoon. According to homicide commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, Anderson has a “12-cycle criminal history,” and police believe robbery was the motive in Monday’s shooting.

Anderson is accused of shooting and killing 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier outside of American Wings and Seafood, where he worked. According to police, Anderson was located at an urban encampment in the area Wednesday, which resulted in the chase and a brief manhunt. An officer was injured during the chase but is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

Officers responded to the Cleveland Avenue strip mall just before 7 p.m. Monday for a person shot call, police said. At the scene, they found Frazier dead from a gunshot wound.

Frazier was shot in the back of the head before being robbed in an incident that was shocking for its cold-blooded brutality. Video footage released by police shows a man, who police identified as Anderson, walking up behind Frazier with a gun as the security guard gets out of his SUV. Frazier appears to never notice the man.

After shooting and killing Frazier, the suspect can be seen in the video calmly grabbing something from the security guard’s body before walking through the back of the parking lot toward a wooded area.

A third man who witnessed the entire killing was also captured in the video footage. He can be seen sitting on the curb behind Frazier’s SUV just before the shooting, and the suspect walks in front of him seconds before killing Frazier. The man appears to gesture at the shooter as he walks away, but the suspect ignores him. The man, who police said they were working to locate for questioning, walks unsteadily away from the scene in the opposite direction of the suspect.

Later in the video, two men and a woman appear to stumble upon the scene. One of the men appears to take something from Frazier’s lifeless body before the group walks away. All three of those people are wanted for questioning, police said, and may face charges themselves.

According to Woolfolk, the investigation will remain open until the others seen on the video are located. Woolfolk said he expects some of the passers-by seen in the video to face charges of tampering with a crime scene and theft by taking.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

