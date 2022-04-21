BREAKING: Man arrested in restaurant security guard’s ‘barbaric’ killing

After shooting and killing Frazier, the suspect can be seen in the video calmly grabbing something from the security guard’s body before walking through the back of the parking lot toward a wooded area.

A third man who witnessed the entire killing was also captured in the video footage. He can be seen sitting on the curb behind Frazier’s SUV just before the shooting, and the suspect walks in front of him seconds before killing Frazier. The man appears to gesture at the shooter as he walks away, but the suspect ignores him. The man, who police said they were working to locate for questioning, walks unsteadily away from the scene in the opposite direction of the suspect.

Later in the video, two men and a woman appear to stumble upon the scene. One of the men appears to take something from Frazier’s lifeless body before the group walks away. All three of those people are wanted for questioning, police said, and may face charges themselves.

According to Woolfolk, the investigation will remain open until the others seen on the video are located. Woolfolk said he expects some of the passers-by seen in the video to face charges of tampering with a crime scene and theft by taking.