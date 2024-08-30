Crime & Public Safety

Contracted Fulton jail guards leave jobs over nonpayment

Sheriff Patrick Labat looks to hire employees who were told to leave their jobs
Funding deficits meant the county was unable to pay nearly $1 million to Strategic Security, a third-party security company that worked at the Fulton County Jail, Sheriff Pat Labat said.

By
15 minutes ago

Fulton County Jail guards left their posts after the third-party contractor that placed them failed to receive payment, officials said.

Sheriff Patrick Labat said during an evening news conference outside the jail that funding deficits meant the county was unable to pay nearly $1 million to Strategic Security. Guards contracted via the company were told around 2 p.m. to “vacate their jobs” and not to return to work in the evening, he added.

“Given the funding deficit, our inability to, as a county, pay the actual ... expenses, the company made a decision ... that they would pull out,” Labat confirmed.

Strategic Security said in a news release that it has met and corresponded with the offices of the sheriff, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners and Gov. Brian Kemp but that none proposed a solution. The company said it had received “no timeline for payment or good faith.”

“This action is taken with a heavy heart, as it creates a potential officer safety issue and crisis at the facility,” the news release said. “The continued non-payment has left us with no choice but to take this difficult step to protect the interests of our company and our employees.”

Labat said he would try to hire guards who had worked for the private company to fill vacancies in his department. He said he aimed to hire about 50 of the contracted guards, and would offer them a 10% pay increase and other benefits.

“We are focusing on hiring at a security officer specialist position, which is equivalent to what they actually left as after being told to leave,” he said.

Strategic Security’s website says the company provides security guards and intelligence, consulting and investigation services. Labat said the county would eventually pay the $1 million but did not provide a timeline.

“We will get there, we just weren’t going to be able to get there as quickly as they liked,” he confirmed.

