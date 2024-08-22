Security guards gave phones, contraband to Fulton inmates, sheriff says

Breaisha Tate, 26, is accused of having sex with an inmate at least three times and receiving payment for providing six cellphones to an inmate, authorities said. Tate was charged with three counts of improper sexual contact by employee or agent second degree, five counts of crossing guard lines of jail with prohibited items and two counts of possession of prohibited items by inmate or providing prohibited items to inmate.

LaQuna Ballard, 34, is accused of sending sexually explicit photos and videos to an inmate and accepting payments from two different inmates for cellphones and cigarettes, officials said. Ballard was charged with one count of possession of prohibited items by inmate or providing prohibited items to inmate and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Anizya Silas, 24, is accused of providing an inmate with an unauthorized staff meal and conspiring to provide an inmate with a cellphone charger, according to authorities. She was charged with charged one count of possession of prohibited items by inmate or providing prohibited items to inmate and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Regina Harris, 26, is accused of providing an inmate with a cellphone, officials said. She was charged with one count of possession of prohibited items by inmate or providing prohibited items to inmate, one count of conspiracy to commit a felony and one count of crossing guard lines of jail with prohibited items.

Four inmates have also been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of prohibited items, the sheriff’s office said. Their identities have not been released

The investigation is ongoing.