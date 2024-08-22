Breaking: Oprah expected to join Duncan, Clinton and Walz to headline DNC night 3. Follow along live
Crime & Public Safety

Security guards gave phones, contraband to Fulton inmates, sheriff says

4 contracted workers arrested
Four Fulton County jail contractors employed as security officers have been arrested, the sheriff's office said.

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Four Fulton County jail contractors employed as security officers have been arrested, the sheriff's office said.
By
50 minutes ago

A contraband investigation at the Fulton County jail led to the arrests of four contracted security workers, officials said.

The four women, all employed by Strategic Security, have been charged with various offenses, including for sexual contact with inmates and providing inmates with cellphones, The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said. The officers worked on the 6th and 7th floors of the jail, located at 901 Rice Street.

“These women unfortunately chose to be on the wrong side of the law by fraternizing with residents they were entrusted with watching over,” Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat said in a news release. “They will now have to face the consequences for the crimes they are accused of committing. Our employees and contractors alike are held to a high standard of integrity.”

Breaisha Tate, 26, is accused of having sex with an inmate at least three times and receiving payment for providing six cellphones to an inmate, authorities said. Tate was charged with three counts of improper sexual contact by employee or agent second degree, five counts of crossing guard lines of jail with prohibited items and two counts of possession of prohibited items by inmate or providing prohibited items to inmate.

Explore5 things to know about the Fulton County Jail

LaQuna Ballard, 34, is accused of sending sexually explicit photos and videos to an inmate and accepting payments from two different inmates for cellphones and cigarettes, officials said. Ballard was charged with one count of possession of prohibited items by inmate or providing prohibited items to inmate and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Anizya Silas, 24, is accused of providing an inmate with an unauthorized staff meal and conspiring to provide an inmate with a cellphone charger, according to authorities. She was charged with charged one count of possession of prohibited items by inmate or providing prohibited items to inmate and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

ExploreEx-Fulton jailer sentenced on federal charges for choking female detainee

Regina Harris, 26, is accused of providing an inmate with a cellphone, officials said. She was charged with one count of possession of prohibited items by inmate or providing prohibited items to inmate, one count of conspiracy to commit a felony and one count of crossing guard lines of jail with prohibited items.

Four inmates have also been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of prohibited items, the sheriff’s office said. Their identities have not been released

The investigation is ongoing.

About the Author

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Fulton sheriff targeted in more lawsuits
Placeholder Image

Arrest in fatal shooting sparked by argument at DeKalb gas station
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No testimony from Florida white woman accused of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Black...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Appeals court denies Mitzi Bickers request for new trial
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Shooting in SW Atlanta injures one
Wife of Carroll deputy shot serving warrant: ‘We are not out of the woods yet’
Arrest in fatal shooting sparked by argument at DeKalb gas station
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hysub Shin and AP file

Here are the celebrities endorsing Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
One of nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks, I-285 at I-20 west of Atlanta, to be rebuilt
Biggest summer COVID wave in two years in Georgia expected soon