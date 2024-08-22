Security guards gave phones, contraband to Fulton inmates, sheriff says

A contraband investigation at the Fulton County jail led to the arrests of four contracted security workers, officials said.
The four women, all employed by Strategic Security, have been charged with various offenses, including for sexual contact with inmates and providing inmates with cellphones, The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said. The officers worked on the 6th and 7th floors of the jail, located at 901 Rice Street.
“These women unfortunately chose to be on the wrong side of the law by fraternizing with residents they were entrusted with watching over,” Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat said in a news release. “They will now have to face the consequences for the crimes they are accused of committing. Our employees and contractors alike are held to a high standard of integrity.”
Breaisha Tate, 26, is accused of having sex with an inmate at least three times and receiving payment for providing six cellphones to an inmate, authorities said. Tate was charged with three counts of improper sexual contact by employee or agent second degree, five counts of crossing guard lines of jail with prohibited items and two counts of possession of prohibited items by inmate or providing prohibited items to inmate.
LaQuna Ballard, 34, is accused of sending sexually explicit photos and videos to an inmate and accepting payments from two different inmates for cellphones and cigarettes, officials said. Ballard was charged with one count of possession of prohibited items by inmate or providing prohibited items to inmate and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.
Anizya Silas, 24, is accused of providing an inmate with an unauthorized staff meal and conspiring to provide an inmate with a cellphone charger, according to authorities. She was charged with charged one count of possession of prohibited items by inmate or providing prohibited items to inmate and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.
Regina Harris, 26, is accused of providing an inmate with a cellphone, officials said. She was charged with one count of possession of prohibited items by inmate or providing prohibited items to inmate, one count of conspiracy to commit a felony and one count of crossing guard lines of jail with prohibited items.
Four inmates have also been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of prohibited items, the sheriff’s office said. Their identities have not been released
The investigation is ongoing.
