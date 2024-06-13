News

5 things to know about the Fulton County Jail

Views of the dorm that holds inmates with mental health issues at Fulton County Jail shown on March 30, 2023. Plans for a new multibillion dollar facility on the 35 acre campus are underway. (Natrice Miller/ natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Views of the dorm that holds inmates with mental health issues at Fulton County Jail shown on March 30, 2023. Plans for a new multibillion dollar facility on the 35 acre campus are underway. (Natrice Miller/ natrice.miller@ajc.com)
By
0 minutes ago

Fulton County commissioners are back to Square One in the debate over whether to build a $1.7 billion new facility or renovate the existing jail. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating conditions inside the jail, which has been plagued by inmate deaths, violence and problems with health care. Meanwhile, a new coalition is suggesting renovation, and reducing the inmate population with fewer arrests and quicker release of eligible inmates. Here are five things to know about the Fulton County Jail on Rice Street.

Where is it?

In Atlanta at 901 Rice St. NW, just west of the Georgia Tech campus and north of Bankhead.

When did it open?

1989

Who is in Charge?

Sheriff Patrick Labat, who is up for reelection in November. Atlanta’s former Corrections Department chief, Labat defeated then-Fulton Sheriff Ted Jackson in a runoff election in 2020. Labat is an Atlanta native and Clark Atlanta University graduate who began his career as a detention officer in 1988.

Population

Fulton’s jail has capacity for 2,254 inmates and now holds 1,575, with 911 held at other facilities, according to the sheriff’s office. The number of inmates in Rice Street is down from 3,221 in April 2023.

Inmate deaths

More than 60 people who were held in Fulton’s jail died between 2009 and October 2022, the highest total for any jail in Georgia during that time, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation. The DOJ launched a civil rights investigation of conditions at the jail in 2023, a year in which 10 more inmates died in county custody. As of April 10, three more inmates have died this year.

About the Author

Follow Dan Klepal on twitter

Dan Klepal is editor of the local government team, supervising nine reporters covering county and municipal governments and metro Atlanta. Klepal came to the AJC in 2012, after a long career covering city halls in Cincinnati and Louisville, Ky. He has covered Gwinnett and Cobb counties before spending three years on the investigative team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ex-Doraville officer found guilty in kidnap and death of 16-year-old Susana Morales

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan/AJC

Passage of new Georgia law leaves local immigrants confused and anxious
1h ago

Southern Company Gas to move HQ in Atlanta’s largest lease of 2024 so far
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

DeKalb schools to spend $6 million digitize student, employee records
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

DeKalb schools to spend $6 million digitize student, employee records
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

High-profile violent incidents raise concerns in downtown Atlanta
The Latest
A.M. ATL: Waffle House raising its pay — and prices
1h ago
Southern Baptists reject constitutional amendment on women in pastoral roles
UGA study finds Black children can internalize racism, leading to anxiety
Featured

Credit: Rosana Hughes / Rosana.Hughes@ajc.com

‘A pain that will never go away’: Gwinnett mother grieves teen daughter’s death
Jet found from 1971 Vermont lake crash carrying Atlantans, Cousins Properties staff
Bradley’s Buzz: Why the skidding Braves haven’t lost faith