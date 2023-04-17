How a homeless man wound up dead and covered in bugs in Fulton County Jail

“When they get into jail, they actually are further removed from the psychiatric care that they need,” said Venters, who served as the chief medical officer for the New York City jail system. “Somehow the framing that a person has a mental health problem in a jail means that they are often just locked in a cell. And not only are they deprived of the basic psychiatric care they need, they also may be deprived of the medical care they need.”

Devon Orland is the legal director for the Georgia Advocacy Office, which looks out for people with disabilities.

“People with psychiatric disabilities can’t advocate for themselves. They are frequently left in jail because they can’t bond out. They can’t communicate with family to help them bond out,” Orland said. “They decompensate while in the facility, even beyond where they were to begin with, which results in an ongoing crisis or an exacerbation of a crisis. Then you end up with longer stays.”

Nearly half the people held in U.S. jails have a mental disorder, according to a 2017 report published by U.S. Justice Department. People with mental illness are represented in Georgia’s county jails at twice the rate of the general population and stay behind bars an average of more than twice as long as those without mental illness, Georgia’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council said in a 2022 study.

Georgia jailers are working with the state’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, said J. Terry Norris, executive director of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association.

“The sheriffs do the best they can at providing medical and mental health services in jails,” Norris said. “What we need in this state are clinical beds, where people don’t have to go to jail.”

Thompson’s brother, Brad McCrae, said last week that his family wasn’t aware he was being held in Fulton’s jail.

“We talked to him periodically throughout the years. He was not from Atlanta, but he loved Atlanta. He would always call my sister and check in and we would always three-way and see how he was doing,” McCrae said during a news conference outside Fulton’s courthouse. “He did have some mental health challenges, but we were dealing with that. And he was trying to get better.”

Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat’s office said it has begun an investigation, is adding staff to the jail’s mental health unit and will transfer more than 600 inmates to other counties to relieve overcrowding. Thompson’s death, the office said, “is one of many cases that illustrate the desperate need for expanded and better mental health services.”