Cobb police search for driver who hit, killed man near Smyrna

Police in Cobb County need help searching for a driver who they believe hit and killed a man along a quiet street near Smyrna early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. along Pat Mell Road just west of Benson Avenue. The area is between Atlanta Road and South Cobb Drive.

Investigators believe the man was walking west on Pat Mell Road outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.