Cobb police search for driver who hit, killed man near Smyrna

Police in Cobb County need help searching for a driver who they believe hit and killed a man along a quiet street near Smyrna early Saturday morning.
The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. along Pat Mell Road just west of Benson Avenue. The area is between Atlanta Road and South Cobb Drive.
Investigators believe the man was walking west on Pat Mell Road outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.
“The unknown vehicle collided with the pedestrian and projected him in a westerly direction,” officials said.
The driver then kept going instead of stopping to call for help, they added.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle involved is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.
