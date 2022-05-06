ajc logo
Cobb man indicted for murder in the death of beloved barber, father of 3

Talmadge Roberson was being held without bond Thursday at the Cobb County jail.

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Talmadge Roberson was being held without bond Thursday at the Cobb County jail.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago
Suspect had been released from prison months before the killing

The Cobb County grand jury has indicted a man accused of killing a beloved barber during a robbery attempt, according to the District Attorney.

Talmadge Leroy Roberson, 27, of Smyrna, is accused of shooting Roennell Cherry in the torso and leg on Feb. 17, his arrest warrant states. The deadly shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. at an Austell home.

Roberson was arrested a week later and remained Friday in the Cobb jail. On Thursday, he was indicted on eight charges, including malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In July, Roberson was released from prison after serving just over four years following a conviction in Cobb for aggravated assault and home invasion, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Cherry, a 46-year-old longtime barber, especially loved when children sat in his chair, a close friend told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after his death.

“He knew all his clients’ names, all the kids’ names,” the friend said. “He was known for entertaining children when they were getting their first haircuts. He had a candy station for the kids.”

Roennell Cherry died after being shot Feb. 17, according to Cobb County police. He was 46.

Roennell Cherry died after being shot Feb. 17, according to Cobb County police. He was 46.

Roennell Cherry died after being shot Feb. 17, according to Cobb County police. He was 46.

Cherry’s nickname was “Meat” because his middle name, Demetrius, was a little too long. “Meat” may have been a tough-sounding name, but Cherry was known as a devoted father of three, according to those closest to him. He had welcomed a third son three months before his death.

“He was a hard-working man, full of life,” said the close friend, who did not want to be named, fearing for their safety. “Full of energy and had a passion for what he did, which was cutting hair.”

About 25 people gathered for a balloon release in Cherry’s honor after his death. The red and black balloons represented two of Cherry’s favorite sports teams: the Atlanta Falcons and the Georgia Bulldogs.

