Cobb man indicted for murder in the death of beloved barber, father of 3

“He knew all his clients’ names, all the kids’ names,” the friend said. “He was known for entertaining children when they were getting their first haircuts. He had a candy station for the kids.”

Caption Roennell Cherry died after being shot Feb. 17, according to Cobb County police. He was 46. Credit: Family photo Credit: Family photo Caption Roennell Cherry died after being shot Feb. 17, according to Cobb County police. He was 46. Credit: Family photo Credit: Family photo

Cherry’s nickname was “Meat” because his middle name, Demetrius, was a little too long. “Meat” may have been a tough-sounding name, but Cherry was known as a devoted father of three, according to those closest to him. He had welcomed a third son three months before his death.

“He was a hard-working man, full of life,” said the close friend, who did not want to be named, fearing for their safety. “Full of energy and had a passion for what he did, which was cutting hair.”

About 25 people gathered for a balloon release in Cherry’s honor after his death. The red and black balloons represented two of Cherry’s favorite sports teams: the Atlanta Falcons and the Georgia Bulldogs.