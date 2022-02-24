Cobb man charged with murder in shooting of local barber, father of 2

A Cobb County man was arrested early Thursday and charged with murder in the shooting death of a father of two, according to police.
Talmadge Leroy Roberson, 27, of Smyrna, is accused of shooting Roennell Cherry in the torso and leg Feb. 17 during an armed robbery attempt, his arrest warrant states. The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. at an Austell home. Cherry died from his injuries.
“Said accused did discharge a firearm into the torso and leg of the victim causing the victim to suffer pain, visible injuries, and internal injuries which ultimately led to the death of the victim,” the warrant states.
Roberson was arrested at Cobb police headquarters and charged with murder and aggravated assault, jail records show. He was booked into the Cobb jail, where he was being held without bond Thursday afternoon.
In July, Roberson was released from prison after serving just over four years following a conviction in Cobb for aggravated assault and home invasion, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
According to a GoFundMe page created to assist Cherry’s family, he was a barber whose nickname was “Meat” and a father of two sons.
“He was known as the coolest and most down-to-earth man that cut hair,” the fundraising page states.
About the Author