Cobb man charged with murder in shooting of local barber, father of 2

Talmadge Leroy Roberson, 27, of Smyrna, is accused of shooting Roennell Cherry in the torso and leg Feb. 17 during an armed robbery attempt, his arrest warrant states. The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. at an Austell home. Cherry died from his injuries.

“Said accused did discharge a firearm into the torso and leg of the victim causing the victim to suffer pain, visible injuries, and internal injuries which ultimately led to the death of the victim,” the warrant states.