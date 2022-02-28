Slain Cobb County barber had passion for clients, especially kids

In July, Roberson was released from prison after serving just over four years following a conviction in Cobb for aggravated assault and home invasion, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Cherry’s loved ones knew how excited he had been to welcome his third son just three months ago.

Caption Talmadge Roberson was being held without bond Monday at the Cobb County jail. Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

“He was a hard-working man, full of life,” said the close friend, who did not want to be named, fearing for their safety. “Full of energy and had a passion for what he did, which was cutting hair.”

About 25 people recently gathered for a balloon release in Cherry’s honor. The red and black balloons represented two of Cherry’s favorite sports teams: the Atlanta Falcons and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Others in the community shared memories of Cherry on a GoFundMe page created to assist the family. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.

“Meat was a great man and been my barber for almost a decade,” a client wrote on the fundraising page. “He was more (than) just my barber he was a close friend of mine and I’m praying for him and his loved ones.”