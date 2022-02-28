Slain Cobb County barber had passion for clients, especially kids

Roennell Cherry would have cut anyone’s hair. But the longtime barber especially loved when children sat in his chair.
“He knew all his clients’ names, all the kids’ names,” a close friend told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He was known for entertaining children when they were getting their first haircuts. He had a candy station for the kids.”
Cherry’s nickname was “Meat” because his middle name, Demetrius, was a little too long. “Meat” may have been a tough-sounding name, but Cherry was known as a devoted father of three, according to those closest to him. Now, his family and friends are grieving the Cobb County man.
On Feb. 17, Cherry was shot in the torso and leg during an armed robbery attempt near Austell, according to Cobb police. Cherry died from his injuries. He was 46.
Last week, police arrested Talmadge Leroy Roberson, 27, of Smyrna, and charged him with murder and aggravated assault. He was being held without bond Monday at the Cobb jail. Investigators did not release additional information.
In July, Roberson was released from prison after serving just over four years following a conviction in Cobb for aggravated assault and home invasion, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Cherry’s loved ones knew how excited he had been to welcome his third son just three months ago.
“He was a hard-working man, full of life,” said the close friend, who did not want to be named, fearing for their safety. “Full of energy and had a passion for what he did, which was cutting hair.”
About 25 people recently gathered for a balloon release in Cherry’s honor. The red and black balloons represented two of Cherry’s favorite sports teams: the Atlanta Falcons and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Others in the community shared memories of Cherry on a GoFundMe page created to assist the family. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.
“Meat was a great man and been my barber for almost a decade,” a client wrote on the fundraising page. “He was more (than) just my barber he was a close friend of mine and I’m praying for him and his loved ones.”
