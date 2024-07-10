Crime & Public Safety

Cobb firefighters rescue 3 women stranded on island in Chattahoochee

Firefighters from Cobb County save the women from Powers Island.

30 minutes ago

An adventure on the Chattahoochee River fell flat for three women who had to be rescued by Cobb County firefighters after their raft deflated on Powers Island.

The women, who were not publicly identified, found themselves stranded on the large island in the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Cobb firefighters confirmed. A rescue crew put in a specialized rescue raft at the Nantahala Outdoors Center’s Metro Atlanta Outpost landing and paddled to the area of the island where the women were stuck.

Cobb fire spokesman Chris Smith said there were no injuries to report.

The women were stranded on the large island in the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area.

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu

One of the women called 911 from her cellphone and reported their predicament, according to Smith.

“Once it was determined exactly where they were, the process of rescue was short,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The flow of the Chattahoochee was relatively calm Wednesday, but bacteria levels at the Paces Ferry testing site were high enough that the National Parks Service advised against making contact with the river.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

