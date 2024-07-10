Cobb firefighters rescue 3 women stranded on island in Chattahoochee

An adventure on the Chattahoochee River fell flat for three women who had to be rescued by Cobb County firefighters after their raft deflated on Powers Island.

The women, who were not publicly identified, found themselves stranded on the large island in the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Cobb firefighters confirmed. A rescue crew put in a specialized rescue raft at the Nantahala Outdoors Center’s Metro Atlanta Outpost landing and paddled to the area of the island where the women were stuck.

Cobb fire spokesman Chris Smith said there were no injuries to report.