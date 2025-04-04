Crime & Public Safety
Public visitation, funeral plans set for Atlanta rapper Young Scooter

Rapper died on his 39th birthday
Rapper Young Scooter attends Breakfast With 5am at SL Lounge on Jan. 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

By
35 minutes ago

A public visitation is planned for Sunday for the Atlanta rapper known as Young Scooter. The funeral is set for Monday, for musician whose real name was Kenneth Bailey.

Bailey died on his 39th birthday.

The viewing and visitation will be held from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday at Donald Trimble Mortuary located at 1876 Second Avenue in Decatur, according to Bailey’s obituary. The funeral will be Monday at 1 p.m. at St. Philip A.M.E. Church, located at 240 Candler Road in Atlanta.

Bailey died March 28 died after falling while running from officers responding to a 911 call, according to investigators. He cut his right thigh on a wooden fence, causing “marked” blood loss, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death has been ruled an accident, the M.E.’s office said.

ExploreAtlanta police say woman made fake 911 call prior to Young Scooter’s death

On Tuesday, the alleged 911 caller, 31-year-old Demetria Spence, was arrested and charged with transmitting a false public alarm, a felony. Spence’s bond was set at $7,500 and she remained in the Fulton jail Friday morning.

Investigators have not released a possible motive for the 911 call or disclosed the relationship between Spence and Bailey.

ExploreAtlanta rapper Young Scooter died after cutting leg on wood fence, M.E. says

Raised in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood, Bailey was one of the first artists to sign with Future’s Freebandz label. In the 2010s, he became a fan favorite in the mixtape circuit, most notably for his 2013 project “Street Lottery.” Bailey’s last official project was a 2024 rerelease of 2015′s “Fast Lane Juugin.”

“Young Scooter was more than just a hip-hop artist. He was a phenomenal father and mentor to a lot of Atlanta youth pursuing sports and music,” Manyando shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via text. “Scooter was their advocate and support system. He always encouraged youth to pursue their dreams no matter what.”

