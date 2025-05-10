Clayton jail inmate on the run after escaping from hospital, sheriff says

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who they say managed to escape custody.
James Damonte Beasley was at Southern Regional Medical Center when he became unaccounted for, the sheriff’s office announced Saturday morning. Officials did not clarify how Beasley escaped.
He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
According to jail records, he was booked in March on a probation violation.
The escape occurred just over a month after another inmate was accidentally released from the jail.
In late March, a convicted murderer was released before he was transferred to prison, officials said at the time. Kathan Guzman had already been sentenced to life in prison for choking 19-year-old Delila Grayson to death in Clayton in August 2022.
The sheriff’s office discovered the mistake 12 days after Guzman was released from the jail, Sheriff Levon Allen said. The sheriff said the DA alerted him.
Guzman was eventually arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Florida.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Atlanta’s recovering office market braces for potential tariff impact
Fears that tariffs could spark a recession, increase layoffs and spike construction costs have the office sector on pins and needles.
What’s in a name? New MARTA station name a nod to sports before World Cup
MARTA’s Board of Directors voted to change the name in time for the FIFA games and the 300,000 visitors expected to descend on Atlanta.
Trooper pulled to safety after patrol vehicle overturns in South Georgia creek
A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after his patrol vehicle went into a creek during a pursuit and other officers pulled him to safety.