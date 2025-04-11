Breaking: Convicted murderer mistakenly released from Clayton jail caught in Florida
BREAKING
BREAKING

Convicted murderer mistakenly released from Clayton jail caught in Florida

Kathan Guzman, convicted of murder after he choked a 19-year-old to death in Clayton County, was mistakenly released from jail last month.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Kathan Guzman, convicted of murder after he choked a 19-year-old to death in Clayton County, was mistakenly released from jail last month.
By
54 minutes ago

Kathan Guzman, a convicted killer who was mistakenly released from the Clayton County jail, was found and arrested Friday in Florida by the U.S. Marshals Service, officials said.

Guzman was located at a family member’s house in Orange County in central Florida, Frank Lempka with the U.S. Atlanta office confirmed. Guzman is currently in the local jail awaiting extradition.

Law enforcement agencies had been searching for Guzman since he was erroneously released from jail two weeks ago. News of his release did not become public until this week, when the family of the woman he killed, Delila Grayson, found out from the Clayton District Attorney’s Office.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Kathan Guzman was convicted of choking a 19-year-old to death in Clayton County in 2022, prosecutors said.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Man convicted of murder mistakenly released by Clayton sheriff’s office, DA says

Clayton County DA, victim’s family angered after killer released by mistake

Kathan Guzman has been on the run for two weeks; victim’s mother learned the news only Tuesday.

Clayton killer is probably long gone after mistaken release, experts say

Inmate flub was ‘operational failure’ at sheriff’s department, fugitive investigator says.

The Latest

Becton Dickinson is set to go to trial over emissions from its sterilization facility in Covington. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Trial over sterilization chemical exposure due to start in Gwinnett

Sandy Springs passes protest ‘buffer zone’ legislation

Woman, man shot to death in Austell residence, police say

Featured

The stock market has be volatile after the Trump administration announced its tariff plan. (Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images)

Credit: Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.

These are Georgia’s best cities to retire in, according to WalletHub

According to WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2025. Much lower down on the list are two other Georgia cities.

Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say

A Walmart employee in Covington went on a shooting spree, killing two people and injuring one at separate locations early Friday before being arrested, according to officials.

1h ago