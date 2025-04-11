Convicted murderer mistakenly released from Clayton jail caught in Florida

Kathan Guzman, a convicted killer who was mistakenly released from the Clayton County jail, was found and arrested Friday in Florida by the U.S. Marshals Service, officials said.

Guzman was located at a family member’s house in Orange County in central Florida, Frank Lempka with the U.S. Atlanta office confirmed. Guzman is currently in the local jail awaiting extradition.

Law enforcement agencies had been searching for Guzman since he was erroneously released from jail two weeks ago. News of his release did not become public until this week, when the family of the woman he killed, Delila Grayson, found out from the Clayton District Attorney’s Office.