BreakingNews
Trump arrives at court for the start of jury selection in his historic hush money trial
Crime & Public Safety

Child, 9, shoots himself in hand in SE Atlanta; relative charged

Atlanta police arrested a woman after a 9-year-old boy found a gun and shot himself in the hand Saturday.

Atlanta police arrested a woman after a 9-year-old boy found a gun and shot himself in the hand Saturday.
By
19 minutes ago

A woman was arrested after a 9-year-old boy found her gun and shot himself in the hand Saturday evening, according to Atlanta police.

Miuana Fair is accused of leaving her unsecured firearm in a drawer at a home on Hutchens Road in southeast Atlanta’s South River Gardens neighborhood, where the boy found it and began playing with it, police said. He was described as alert when he was taken to a hospital around 7 p.m.

The boy’s grandmother was home and preparing food at the time the shot was fired, officials said. She was interviewed and then cleared after telling police she was unaware that the gun was inside the home.

Fair appeared to be a relative of the child, according to police. She faces a charge of reckless conduct.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Missing paperwork costs 500,000 their Medicaid in Georgia

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hartsfield-Jackson keeps its crown, remains world’s busiest airport
1h ago

Credit: AP

Inside City Hall: Trump goes viral in Vine City
11m ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police issue ‘public safety alert’ after Iran attacks Israel

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police issue ‘public safety alert’ after Iran attacks Israel

Credit: AP

Why some adults may need another dose of measles vaccine
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police issue ‘public safety alert’ after Iran attacks Israel
Teen shot at prom after-party in SW Atlanta
Man killed in shootout between former couple in NW Atlanta, police say
Featured

Credit: TNS

A.M. ATL: Rest in peace, Rico Wade, Atlanta rap music pioneer
What the college football transfer portal period means for UGA and SEC
In one swing, Marcell Ozuna stuns Marlins and creates a moment to remember