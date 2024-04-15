Child, 9, shoots himself in hand in SE Atlanta; relative charged

A woman was arrested after a 9-year-old boy found her gun and shot himself in the hand Saturday evening, according to Atlanta police.

Miuana Fair is accused of leaving her unsecured firearm in a drawer at a home on Hutchens Road in southeast Atlanta’s South River Gardens neighborhood, where the boy found it and began playing with it, police said. He was described as alert when he was taken to a hospital around 7 p.m.

The boy’s grandmother was home and preparing food at the time the shot was fired, officials said. She was interviewed and then cleared after telling police she was unaware that the gun was inside the home.