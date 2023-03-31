Burger King customer shot after complaining about wrong sauce, police say

He wanted it his way.
After a Burger King customer got the wrong sauce on his sandwich through the drive-through window, he went inside to let employees know, according to police.
Last week, Henry County police officers were called to the fast-food restaurant on Fairview Road, where they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to a department spokesman. Investigators believe the injured man was an unhappy customer.
A 16-year-old restaurant employee was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a minor, police said. He’s accused of using the customer’s gun in the shooting, Channel 2 Action News reported.
A 24-year-old employee was arrested Wednesday and charged with affray and obstruction, according to police.
The burger brawl was the latest violent crime in metro Atlanta to take place at a restaurant, sometimes due to an incorrect food order.
In June, one Subway worker was killed and another critically injured when a customer became enraged over too much mayonnaise on his sandwich, according to Atlanta police.
Melvin Williams Jr. began arguing with staff and just after he was escorted out the front door, he turned around and began firing a gun into the sandwich shop on Northside Drive. Brittany Macon, 26, was killed in the shooting.
Earlier in March, a man was killed and a suspect was injured in a shootout inside a DeKalb County restaurant.
DeKalb police were called just before 4 a.m. to the Daallo Restaurant and Lounge in the 5000 block of Memorial Drive near Stone Mountain, according to spokesperson Sgt. B. Danner. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Ihasan Russell dead at the scene.
Also this month, Jose Ramon Lemus, 53, pleaded guilty to murdering his girlfriend in a shooting that led to lockdowns on the campuses of Kennesaw State and Life universities, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady said. With his plea, Lemus admitted to killing 43-year-old Janice Ross at the El Ranchero Restaurant on Cobb Parkway in December 2020.
The most recent shooting in Henry County remains under investigation, according to police.
About the Author