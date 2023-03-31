Burger King customer shot after complaining about wrong sauce, police say

The burger brawl was the latest violent crime in metro Atlanta to take place at a restaurant, sometimes due to an incorrect food order.

In June, one Subway worker was killed and another critically injured when a customer became enraged over too much mayonnaise on his sandwich, according to Atlanta police.

Melvin Williams Jr. began arguing with staff and just after he was escorted out the front door, he turned around and began firing a gun into the sandwich shop on Northside Drive. Brittany Macon, 26, was killed in the shooting.

Earlier in March, a man was killed and a suspect was injured in a shootout inside a DeKalb County restaurant.

DeKalb police were called just before 4 a.m. to the Daallo Restaurant and Lounge in the 5000 block of Memorial Drive near Stone Mountain, according to spokesperson Sgt. B. Danner. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Ihasan Russell dead at the scene.

Also this month, Jose Ramon Lemus, 53, pleaded guilty to murdering his girlfriend in a shooting that led to lockdowns on the campuses of Kennesaw State and Life universities, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady said. With his plea, Lemus admitted to killing 43-year-old Janice Ross at the El Ranchero Restaurant on Cobb Parkway in December 2020.

The most recent shooting in Henry County remains under investigation, according to police.