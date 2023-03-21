Man gets life in prison for shooting, killing girlfriend at Marietta restaurant

Jose Ramon Lemus, 53, pleaded guilty earlier this month to murdering his girlfriend in a shooting that led to lockdowns on the campuses of Kennesaw State and Life universities, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady said. With his plea, Lemus admitted to killing 43-year-old Janice Ross at the El Ranchero Restaurant on Cobb Parkway.

The incident took place Dec. 6, 2020, around 2:30 p.m., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. According to Broady, Lemus and Ross went to lunch at El Ranchero. During their meal, Ross questioned Lemus about another woman with whom he had been communicating. Lemus became angry during the conversation and pulled out a gun. He shot Ross in the neck and then ran into the woods behind the restaurant.