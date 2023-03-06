Man killed in early morning shooting inside DeKalb restaurant, police say

DeKalb County police were called just before 4 a.m. to Daallo Restaurant and Lounge in the 5000 block of Memorial Drive near Stone Mountain, according to Sgt. B. Danner. When officers arrived, they found the 25-year-old victim dead at the scene. He was not publicly identified.

Danner believes the restaurant, which typically closes at 4 a.m., was open to the public when the shooting occurred, though police were talking with witnesses at the scene to confirm.