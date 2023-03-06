X
Dark Mode Toggle

Man killed in early morning shooting inside DeKalb restaurant, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed inside a restaurant in DeKalb County on Monday morning, authorities said.

DeKalb County police were called just before 4 a.m. to Daallo Restaurant and Lounge in the 5000 block of Memorial Drive near Stone Mountain, according to Sgt. B. Danner. When officers arrived, they found the 25-year-old victim dead at the scene. He was not publicly identified.

Danner believes the restaurant, which typically closes at 4 a.m., was open to the public when the shooting occurred, though police were talking with witnesses at the scene to confirm.

It was unclear at this time how many suspects were involved in the shooting, Danner said. No descriptions were provided, and police were trying to figure out how they left the establishment.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Authors

Follow John Spink on facebookFollow John Spink on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Trump attacks Fani Willis as he pushes Georgia prosecutor bills 2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Buckhead cityhood movement calls it quits ‘for now’
10h ago

Credit: John Spink

Police: 35 detained after officers attacked, fires set at Atlanta training center site
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

House, Senate agree on midyear budget with $1 billion property tax break
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

House, Senate agree on midyear budget with $1 billion property tax break
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Meet Soapy, Jimmy Carter’s longtime barber and fellow ‘tough old bird’
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: File photo

Man fatally shot near event venue in NW Atlanta’s Hills Park
2h ago
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Warm start to the week, but colder temps come later
3h ago
Police: 35 detained after officers attacked, fires set at Atlanta training center site
8h ago
Featured

Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature: Here are some closely watched bills on Monday
Kennesaw State makes history with first trip to NCAA Tournament
14h ago
Itchin’ mad about the early pollen in Atlanta? Blame the warm weather
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top