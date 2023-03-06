Man killed in early morning shooting inside DeKalb restaurant, police say

A man was shot and killed inside a restaurant in DeKalb County on Monday morning, authorities said.
DeKalb County police were called just before 4 a.m. to Daallo Restaurant and Lounge in the 5000 block of Memorial Drive near Stone Mountain, according to Sgt. B. Danner. When officers arrived, they found the 25-year-old victim dead at the scene. He was not publicly identified.
Danner believes the restaurant, which typically closes at 4 a.m., was open to the public when the shooting occurred, though police were talking with witnesses at the scene to confirm.
It was unclear at this time how many suspects were involved in the shooting, Danner said. No descriptions were provided, and police were trying to figure out how they left the establishment.
Credit: John Spink