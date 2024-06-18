Buckhead nightclub facing 4th lawsuit after deadly shooting

According to the complaint, Laster suffered “catastrophic injuries” from the shooting and “continues to endure severe physical and emotional pain and suffering.” His wounds required “extensive” and pricy medical treatment, which is ongoing, the lawsuit added.

“Laster continues to face a long and challenging recovery process, dealing with the ongoing impacts of his injuries on his daily life and well-being,” stated the complaint, which is asking for a jury trial, and all compensatory damages, along with litigation costs and attorney’s fees.

The shooting killed Nakyris Ridley, 20, and Mari Creighton, 21, a volleyball player at Albany State University.

Ridley was the intended target, police have said. Karanji Reese, 21, is charged with murder and other charges and is scheduled for a June 25 bond hearing.

On June 11, the mother of Ridley’s child filed a wrongful death complaint on the child’s behalf, which sought to recover at least $5 million in damages. Plaintiff Tanaya Alston alleged there was a history of violence at the nightclub.

“Nakyris Ridley was without knowledge that he was in possible danger, and did nothing to instigate the subject shooting,” that complaint stated. “The security features in place at the Elleven45 Lounge were so lacking that individuals could bring weapons inside the Elleven45 Lounge without deterrence or detection.”

The defendants in both lawsuits included Elleven45 Lounge LLC and its registered agent, Djibril Dafe. They face a similar wrongful death case filed June 4 by Creighton’s parents. The city of Atlanta filed suit May 24 in its attempt to permanently close the business.

In the city’s case, which deemed it a nuisance following several acts of violence in recent years, Dafe agreed to a 60-day closure of the club while preparing for an evidentiary hearing.

Buckhead residents had already petitioned the city to shutter the club, which they considered “irresponsibly owned” following claims of an increase in crime there.

Between September 2019 and August 2020, there were five shootings at the club that resulted in four deaths, residents noted at the time. Since then, the city’s complaint stated that Atlanta police received at least 12 calls for service there, including shootings, stabbings, fights, larceny and disorderly conduct.

In late May, Elleven45 released a statement on social media that it was reviewing security protocol and would remain shuttered, “despite being slandered by the Buckhead community and the media.”

Documents obtained through Georgia’s open records law also show the city has alleged some code violations against Elleven45 over the past several years.

Creighton was reportedly at the nightclub celebrating her niece’s 22nd birthday when she was shot. Her mother, Tracey Eason urged other nightclubs to implement metal detectors and wished Elleven45 would remain closed, stating that “no one should have to feel the pain that I feel.”

“I’m hoping for accountability, that the club is closed and they’re not able to open another club under another name,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

