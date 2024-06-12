Buckhead club hit with third lawsuit after deadly shooting

On Tuesday, the mother of Ridley’s child filed a wrongful death complaint on the child’s behalf, seeking to recover at least $5 million in damages. Elleven45 had lackluster security and a history of violent crime, plaintiff Tanaya Alston alleged.

“Nakyris Ridley was without knowledge that he was in possible danger, and did nothing to instigate the subject shooting,” the complaint states. “The security features in place at the Elleven45 Lounge were so lacking that individuals could bring weapons inside the Elleven45 Lounge without deterrence or detection.”

Justin Miller, an attorney for Alston, said the May 12 shooting was “completely preventable.”

“Two people lost their lives and it was completely unnecessary,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’re going to pursue a lawsuit against all the parties that are involved.”

The defendants include Elleven45 Lounge LLC and its registered agent, Djibril Dafe. They also face a similar wrongful death case filed by Creighton’s parents and a lawsuit brought by the city of Atlanta in its attempt to permanently close the business.

Dafe did not immediately respond Wednesday to inquiries about the latest case. In the city’s case, he agreed to a 60-day closure of the club while preparing for an evidentiary hearing.

The nightclub’s doors have been closed since the shooting. For years, members of the Buckhead community have petitioned Atlanta to shut down the Peachtree Road establishment, claiming irresponsible owners and associated crime.

Elleven45 stated in a late May social media post that it was reviewing its safety protocols following the “tragic” shooting. It said it had been “slandered by the Buckhead community and the media” despite having “steadfastly prioritized the safety and security of our patrons and staff.”

An attorney for Creighton’s parents said 911 calls to the property dating back to June 2020 reveal Atlanta police were called to the club for two other shootings, 35 fights and 38 noise concerns.

Alston’s complaint states that Dafe and others were aware of prior instances of violent crimes, including shootings, robberies and assaults, occurring in the club and surrounding parking lots. The attack on Ridley was reasonably foreseeable, the lawsuit states.

Creighton’s mother, Tracey Eason, said she wants nightclubs to use metal detectors and hopes that Elleven45 stays closed.

“I’m hoping for accountability, that the club is closed and they’re not able to open another club under another name,” she told the AJC. “No one should have to feel the pain that I feel.”