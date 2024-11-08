Broken windows in DeKalb jail cells will be sealed with metal panels

“Not realizing how open windows prevent efficient heating in their cells and puts them at risk for other dangers, inmates continue to break out windows to allow entry of contraband — items such as cigarettes, drugs, cellphones and other dangerous objects from the outside,” Maddox said.

There have been various methods used to smuggle contraband into the DeKalb jail, with broken windows being just one of them.

In April, two women attached a bag to a rope dangling from an inmate’s cell window and were later arrested, the sheriff’s office said. The bag made it into the jail but was eventually found by officials.

A woman was arrested at the jail in May when she was found with a bag of contraband, while a rope dangled from a cell window above, officials said. It contained items such as cigarettes, bags of loose tobacco, a lighter and two cellphones.

Explore Woman arrested in attempted contraband handoff at DeKalb jail

In February of last year, a man visiting the jail was booked after deputies found a bag hidden in a bush, which was meant to be hoisted up through a broken cell window, the sheriff’s office said. The bag allegedly contained items such as cocaine, marijuana, loose tobacco, packs of cigarettes and lighters.