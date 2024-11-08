Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Broken windows in DeKalb jail cells will be sealed with metal panels

Sheriff says they hope fewer cell windows will be vandalized by inmates
Ahead of the cold weather, DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said broke cell windows at the jail will be closed with metal panels.

Ahead of the cold weather, DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said broke cell windows at the jail will be closed with metal panels.
By
1 hour ago

Broken windows inside cells, many of which have been used to bring contraband into the DeKalb County Jail, will be sealed with metal panels as winter approaches.

“Deliberate inmate vandalism has left us no choice but to seal all cell windows that have been broken, burned, cracked and/or completely destroyed,” Sheriff Melody Maddox said in a news release Friday.

Maddox explained that broken windows breach security and pose a threat to the inmates’ wellbeing and health as temperatures begin to drop. Officials hope the solution will result in fewer windows being broken by inmates at the facility on Memorial Drive.

“Not realizing how open windows prevent efficient heating in their cells and puts them at risk for other dangers, inmates continue to break out windows to allow entry of contraband — items such as cigarettes, drugs, cellphones and other dangerous objects from the outside,” Maddox said.

ExplorePhones, pills and socks: 2 accused of smuggling contraband into DeKalb jail

There have been various methods used to smuggle contraband into the DeKalb jail, with broken windows being just one of them.

In April, two women attached a bag to a rope dangling from an inmate’s cell window and were later arrested, the sheriff’s office said. The bag made it into the jail but was eventually found by officials.

A woman was arrested at the jail in May when she was found with a bag of contraband, while a rope dangled from a cell window above, officials said. It contained items such as cigarettes, bags of loose tobacco, a lighter and two cellphones.

ExploreWoman arrested in attempted contraband handoff at DeKalb jail

In February of last year, a man visiting the jail was booked after deputies found a bag hidden in a bush, which was meant to be hoisted up through a broken cell window, the sheriff’s office said. The bag allegedly contained items such as cocaine, marijuana, loose tobacco, packs of cigarettes and lighters.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman

Cobb County absentee ballots arrive in nick of time
Placeholder Image

DeKalb fire crews fight massive blaze at tow yard
Placeholder Image

Thad Moore

Ex-guard sentenced for sex with inmates at Georgia’s largest women’s prison
Placeholder Image

1 dead, 1 in custody after double shooting in Cobb
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Gwinnett County Police Department

1 dead, 1 detained in shooting at Gwinnett apartment complex43m ago
Flight crew honored for saving the life of an Apalachee High shooting victim2h ago
Cobb shooting suspect indicted, but he’s been on the run for 6 months
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose