BREAKING: Suspect shot after 2 stabbed at downtown Atlanta bus station, police say

Atlanta police shot a person holding two knives outside a downtown bus station after two people were stabbed Thursday night, authorities said.
The suspect, who has not been identified, and the two stabbing victims were said to be stable, according to Atlanta police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek. The GBI has been called to investigate the incident as an officer-involved shooting.
“We never want to use force, but when we are placed in those unfortunate situations, we do the best we can to resolve them,” Peek told reporters from the scene.
The two victims, a man and a woman, were stabbed inside the Greyhound station on Forsyth Street prior to police arrival, the deputy chief said. About 10:30 p.m., the first officer arrived and was able to quickly identify the stabbing suspect, he said.
“The officer approached that person and started giving verbal commands, and that person was armed at that particular point with two knives in their hand,” Peek said. “The officer continued to give commands to drop the knife and the subject just would not do that.”
Shots were fired when the suspect got too close to the officer, according to Peek. The person was taken into custody, and no officers were injured.
Investigators believe the stabbing started inside the bus station and continued out onto the sidewalk. It was not clear if the stabbing suspect knew the victims, and a motive was not disclosed.
The GBI was expected to release more details Friday.
It is the second time this week the state agency has investigated a shooting involving the Atlanta Police Department. On Monday, Officer David Rodgers was shot six times while attempting to arrest a man wanted on robbery and other charges.
Rodgers, an 11-year APD veteran and member of the gang unit, is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital. Christian Eppinger, 22, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting in the Old Hapeville Road area. He is a known member of the Young Slime Life gang, a local subset of the Bloods criminal street gang, and was out of jail on probation at the time Rodgers was shot, authorities said.
The officer’s unit has started a GoFundMe campaign to help with his recovery. It had raised nearly $30,000 of its $200,000 goal as of Friday.
Thursday’s police shooting is the 12th investigated by the GBI this year. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author