BREAKING: Suspect shot after 2 stabbed at downtown Atlanta bus station, police say

Shots were fired when the suspect got too close to the officer, according to Peek. The person was taken into custody, and no officers were injured.

Investigators believe the stabbing started inside the bus station and continued out onto the sidewalk. It was not clear if the stabbing suspect knew the victims, and a motive was not disclosed.

The GBI was expected to release more details Friday.

It is the second time this week the state agency has investigated a shooting involving the Atlanta Police Department. On Monday, Officer David Rodgers was shot six times while attempting to arrest a man wanted on robbery and other charges.

Rodgers, an 11-year APD veteran and member of the gang unit, is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital. Christian Eppinger, 22, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting in the Old Hapeville Road area. He is a known member of the Young Slime Life gang, a local subset of the Bloods criminal street gang, and was out of jail on probation at the time Rodgers was shot, authorities said.

The officer’s unit has started a GoFundMe campaign to help with his recovery. It had raised nearly $30,000 of its $200,000 goal as of Friday.

Thursday’s police shooting is the 12th investigated by the GBI this year. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.

