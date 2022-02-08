BREAKING: Atlanta police ID officer shot; bond denied for suspect

A Fulton County judge on Tuesday denied bond for a man accused of shooting an Atlanta police officer multiple times Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened about 1:15 p.m. as Officer David Rodgers, an 11-year veteran of the department, was trying to arrest 22-year-old Christian Eppinger at the Colonial Square Apartment Homes along Old Hapeville Road, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported previously. During a fight, Eppinger pulled out a concealed handgun and shot the officer multiple times, according to the GBI, which has been asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
Another officer returned fire, but Eppinger was not injured, the GBI said in a news release Tuesday. Eppinger, described as a known gang member by police, ran away and was located a short time later in a nearby apartment and taken into custody, according to the GBI. A handgun was recovered from the scene.
Rodgers was seriously injured but is stable at Grady Memorial Hospital, police said.
No other officers were injured.
Eppinger appeared in court via Zoom, according to Channel 2 Action News. During the hearing, his attorney, Natalie Fiacco, noted Eppinger has no adult criminal history and is a soon-to-be father.
Prosecutor RuShandra Davenport argued that Eppinger should remain in custody because he is a documented gang member and had been wanted on armed robbery and aggravated assault charges stemming from an October incident.
