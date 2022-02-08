BREAKING: Atlanta police ID officer shot; bond denied for suspect

The shooting happened about 1:15 p.m. as Officer David Rodgers, an 11-year veteran of the department, was trying to arrest 22-year-old Christian Eppinger at the Colonial Square Apartment Homes along Old Hapeville Road, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported previously. During a fight, Eppinger pulled out a concealed handgun and shot the officer multiple times, according to the GBI, which has been asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Another officer returned fire, but Eppinger was not injured, the GBI said in a news release Tuesday. Eppinger, described as a known gang member by police, ran away and was located a short time later in a nearby apartment and taken into custody, according to the GBI. A handgun was recovered from the scene.