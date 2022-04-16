BREAKING: Arrest made in triple homicide at Grantville gun range, GBI says

“They’ve been working 24 hours a day,” Whitlock said. “It’s not really over until they say ‘guilty’ in court.”

On April 8, three family members were killed during what investigators believe was a robbery at the family business. The victims were Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., the 75-year-old owner, his wife Evelyn Hawk, also 75, and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander Luke Hawk.

A hearse carrying a Hawk family member arrives at the grave site on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Newnan, Ga. The Coweta family was killed during a gun shop robbery.

Coweta County Coroner Tommy Richard Hawk Jr. discovered the bodies of his parents and his son after they’d been shot to death inside the gun range shop. He co-owned the business, property records show. Investigators said about 40 weapons were stolen from the shop at 514 Bohannon Road, along with the business’ security camera DVR.

The arrests shocked the community and normally quiet Grantville, where it has been at least 20 years since a homicide was reported, according to the GBI.

Whitlock declined to say late Friday whether Muse knew the Hawk family. He said the family was relieved by the arrest.

The arrest came one day after family members laid the three victims to rest. The coroner asked for prayers for his family during the funeral service Thursday at Unity Baptist Church in Newnan. Hawk and his family members have relied on their faith to guide them through the tragedy.

“Pray for us,” he said. “At the same time, pray for whoever did this, that law enforcement, when they find them, if they’re not in a firefight and they don’t kill them, that God will give me and my pastor an opportunity to go and preach to them and tell them who God is. They obviously don’t know.”

A reward of up to $25,000 had been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. It was not known late Friday whether anyone was eligible for the reward.

