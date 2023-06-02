BREAKING: Siblings among 3 arrested in death of teen at Cobb graduation party

Marietta police on Friday announced three arrests in the death of a 17-year-old boy gunned down at a graduation party last year.

Grayson Green was killed May 21, 2022, at the entrance to the Walton Village apartments after the party grew out of hand. Two teenage suspects were arrested Tuesday in Newport News, Virginia, and a third was already in custody at the Douglas County Jail on unrelated charges, according to police.

Siblings Ne’riyah Vargas and Ne’cquo Vargas, both 17 and from Cobb County, and 21-year-old Tahkel Beverly Smart of Paulding County are each facing the same eight charges in Green’s death, including malice murder, aggravated assault and the associated gang charges.

“Detectives have worked countless hours gathering evidence and tracking down suspects,” a Marietta police spokesperson said in a Friday news release. “Today, we are thankful to report that the individuals responsible for his death are being held accountable.”

On the night he was killed, Green was found lying on the pavement outside the gated entrance to the apartment complex. Surveillance footage showed a crowd of about 20 people fleeing the area as the first officers arrived and attempted to revive him.

The 17-year-old had been shot in the chest, and he later died at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Investigators learned Green was among a large group who had attended a gathering at an Airbnb outside of Marietta that relocated to Walton Village after it was shut down. Witnesses told police some of the partygoers used social media to spread the word the party was moving to Roberta Drive, and it was not sanctioned at the apartment complex, police said at the time.

In the year since, Marietta police continually called upon the public to help them break the case, pleading with parents to speak with their children about what they may know. A $10,000 reward was offered in August with the hopes of generating tips.

Despite the three arrests, police do not consider the case closed. A motive was not disclosed.

“While the three suspects are now in custody, the investigation into their activities remains open,” spokesperson Officer Chuck McPhilamy said. “We appreciate the patience and trust of Grayson’s family while we methodically gathered evidence to hold the suspects accountable.”

The Vargas siblings are being extradited from Virginia and are expected to be booked into the Cobb County Jail, McPhilamy said. Smart remains in custody in Douglas.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.