Reward increased to $10K for tips in Marietta teen’s homicide at party

Marietta police have been investigating the death of Grayson Green since May 21. The 17-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot at the Walton Village apartments in the 1600 block of Roberta Drive.

Crime Stoppers of Atlanta offered a $2,000 reward in the wake of the shooting, which was matched by Walton Village and Walton Communities, the apartment complex’s property management company. Both organizations upped the ante and collaborated to increase the reward to $10,000, police said in a news release Tuesday.