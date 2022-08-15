BreakingNews
Shooting, stabbing under investigation a block apart in SW Atlanta
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Shooting, stabbing under investigation a block apart in SW Atlanta

An Atlanta police officer stands near a gun and magazine on the ground outside the Seven Courts Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where a shooting was reported Monday morning. A stabbing was reported at a Texaco station a block away.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
An Atlanta police officer stands near a gun and magazine on the ground outside the Seven Courts Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where a shooting was reported Monday morning. A stabbing was reported at a Texaco station a block away.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating reports of a shooting Monday morning at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex and a stabbing at a gas station a block away.

It is unknown if the two incidents are connected, according to a police spokesperson. Investigators remain at both scenes along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Harland Terrace neighborhood, and no information on victims or suspects was released.

At the Seven Courts Apartments in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, a gun and magazine were seen lying on the ground. Police were still gathering details at a Texaco station a block east after responding to a report of a person stabbed.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the gas station scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
End of universal free lunch at Georgia schools means sign-ups, pressure2h ago
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams: ‘If Black men vote for me, I’ll win Georgia.’
2h ago
Former CBS46 anchor Ben Swann back to working for Russian-backed media organization
1h ago
Gigantic data center campus planned for 615-acre site south of Atlanta
2h ago
Gigantic data center campus planned for 615-acre site south of Atlanta
2h ago
Braves mount ninth-inning rally to stun Marlins, sweep four-game series
15h ago
The Latest
Another violent weekend in metro Atlanta claims 4 lives, 11 others injured
16h ago
1 of 2 suspects apprehended in armed robbery, kidnapping of DeKalb dad
19h ago
11-year-old boy struck while crossing busy Paulding County road
20h ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top