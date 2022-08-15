BREAKING: Shooting, stabbing under investigation a block apart in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating reports of a shooting Monday morning at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex and a stabbing at a gas station a block away.
It is unknown if the two incidents are connected, according to a police spokesperson. Investigators remain at both scenes along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Harland Terrace neighborhood, and no information on victims or suspects was released.
At the Seven Courts Apartments in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, a gun and magazine were seen lying on the ground. Police were still gathering details at a Texaco station a block east after responding to a report of a person stabbed.
We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the gas station scene to learn more.
