Suspect arrested, charged with murder in SW Atlanta gas station shooting

A team of investigators took D’Quon Hayes, 29, into custody without incident, Atlanta police announced Tuesday afternoon. He faces a murder charge stemming from a Jan. 22 incident in which 47-year-old William Singfield Jr. was killed in a pre-dawn shooting in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Officers sent to the Citgo that morning found the victim critically injured from a gunshot wound. Paramedics took the man to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.