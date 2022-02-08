Hamburger icon
Suspect arrested, charged with murder in SW Atlanta gas station shooting

D'Quon Hayes, a suspect in a Jan. 22 homicide at a Citgo in southwest Atlanta, was arrested Monday. (Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Fulton County jail

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

Police on Monday arrested a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last month at a Citgo gas station in Adamsville.

A team of investigators took D’Quon Hayes, 29, into custody without incident, Atlanta police announced Tuesday afternoon. He faces a murder charge stemming from a Jan. 22 incident in which 47-year-old William Singfield Jr. was killed in a pre-dawn shooting in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Officers sent to the Citgo that morning found the victim critically injured from a gunshot wound. Paramedics took the man to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Investigators recovered evidence at the scene and homicide detectives established probable cause to secure warrants for Hayes’ arrest one day later, according to a news release.

Hayes had remained at large since, but investigators worked with the department’s fugitive unit to locate him.

“The APD homicide unit investigators continue to show their determination and investigative prowess in tracking down those responsible for murders in our city,” a police spokesperson said in a statement. “The fugitive unit continues to be a stellar team player in working with investigators, making these arrests, and taking these suspects into custody.”

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

