Police investigating fatal shooting in NW Atlanta

A shooting in northwest Atlanta early Saturday left a man dead, according to police.
Officers were dispatched to the scene along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 3:45 a.m. and found the victim critically injured from a gunshot wound “inside a location,” according to police.
EMS workers transported the man, whose name was not released, to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his wound.
No arrests were announced. Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, which was the second fatal shooting in Atlanta before dawn Saturday.
Less than three hours before the victim was located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, police in southeast Atlanta found a man shot dead on the campus of South Atlanta High School along Hutchens Road.
No suspects or arrests were announced in that homicide investigation either, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
About the Author