2 injured in southwest Atlanta gas station shooting

Officers got a report of a person shot at the Citgo gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Adamsville neighborhood around 2:30 a.m., Atlanta police said in a news release. They found one person injured at the Citgo and another was found nearby at the Wildwood Park apartment complex. Both victims were described as alert when they were taken to a hospital.

The victims told police they were standing in front of the gas station when the suspect crossed a street and began shooting at them, the news release stated. The suspect ran away after shooting the two victims.