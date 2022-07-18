ajc logo
2 injured in southwest Atlanta gas station shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting at an Adamsville gas station Sunday morning, according to Atlanta police.

Two people were injured in a shooting at an Adamsville gas station Sunday morning, according to Atlanta police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A shooting at a southwest Atlanta gas station left two people injured Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers got a report of a person shot at the Citgo gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Adamsville neighborhood around 2:30 a.m., Atlanta police said in a news release. They found one person injured at the Citgo and another was found nearby at the Wildwood Park apartment complex. Both victims were described as alert when they were taken to a hospital.

The victims told police they were standing in front of the gas station when the suspect crossed a street and began shooting at them, the news release stated. The suspect ran away after shooting the two victims.

Police did not release any other details about the victims or the suspect. It was not clear whether police have determined a motive.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

