Riverside neighborhood to become home to 52-townhouse development

New townhouse coming to Northwest Atlanta’s Riverside.Plans are underway for a 52-townhouse development in the neighborhood of Riverside.Each home will have its own garage and private drive.The news, which was first reported by What Now Atlanta, comes after Brock Built Homes' plan to build Riverline in Riverside

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A local developer is forging ahead with plans for a new townhouse project in Northwest Atlanta, according to a recently filed permit application obtained by What Now Atlanta.

Dozens of townhouses — 52 to be exact — are in the works for the Riverside neighborhood.

Two Atlanta-based companies are behind the project: Carson Developments Inc. and PulteGroup. Carson Developments, Inc. could not be reached for comment, and a spokesperson for PluteGroup told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it was too early in the process to comment on the development.

According to the permit application, the cost for construction is $2 million. The homes will be built close to the southwestern corner of Hollywood Road and Burtz Street. Along those roads will be 10, three-story buildings with tree-lined streetscapes, the plans show. Every home will have its own garage with a private driveway. Primary vehicle access will be available on Burtz Street.

What Now Atlanta also obtained Fulton County property records showing that in June 2020, Carson Developments paid $1.8 million for multiple parcels that form the project site.

That developers would want to build a townhome community in Riverside isn’t surprising.

Ranking and review website, Niche, placed the neighborhood at No. 6 in the best neighborhoods to buy a house in Atlanta. It also gave Riverside an A+ overall ranking, with high marks for housing, nightlife, outdoor activities, family life, diversity and health and fitness.

“Living in Riverside offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Riverside there are a lot of restaurants and parks. Many families and young professionals live in Riverside and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Riverside are above average,” Niche said.

