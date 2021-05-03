Riverside neighborhood to become home to 52-townhouse development

A local developer is forging ahead with plans for a new townhouse project in Northwest Atlanta, according to a recently filed permit application obtained by What Now Atlanta.
Dozens of townhouses — 52 to be exact — are in the works for the Riverside neighborhood.
Two Atlanta-based companies are behind the project: Carson Developments Inc. and PulteGroup. Carson Developments, Inc. could not be reached for comment, and a spokesperson for PluteGroup told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it was too early in the process to comment on the development.
According to the permit application, the cost for construction is $2 million. The homes will be built close to the southwestern corner of Hollywood Road and Burtz Street. Along those roads will be 10, three-story buildings with tree-lined streetscapes, the plans show. Every home will have its own garage with a private driveway. Primary vehicle access will be available on Burtz Street.
What Now Atlanta also obtained Fulton County property records showing that in June 2020, Carson Developments paid $1.8 million for multiple parcels that form the project site.
That developers would want to build a townhome community in Riverside isn’t surprising.
Ranking and review website, Niche, placed the neighborhood at No. 6 in the best neighborhoods to buy a house in Atlanta. It also gave Riverside an A+ overall ranking, with high marks for housing, nightlife, outdoor activities, family life, diversity and health and fitness.
“Living in Riverside offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Riverside there are a lot of restaurants and parks. Many families and young professionals live in Riverside and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Riverside are above average,” Niche said.