Riverside neighborhood to become home to 52-townhouse development

Dozens of townhouses — 52 to be exact — are in the works for the Riverside neighborhood.

Two Atlanta-based companies are behind the project: Carson Developments Inc. and PulteGroup. Carson Developments, Inc. could not be reached for comment, and a spokesperson for PluteGroup told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it was too early in the process to comment on the development.