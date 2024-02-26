TRAFFIC ALERT | Sinkhole snags traffic on Peachtree Street in Buckhead

Restaurant employees were aware of the hole and anticipated the potential for a larger issue, R. Thomas’ executive chef, John Vo, told Channel 2 Action News.

“I tried to get people out here to get it done. But every time we called the city, it took forever,” Vo told the news station.

The hole is less than a quarter-mile south of Collier Road, a heavily trafficked area home to Piedmont Hospital. Traffic camera video footage showed a single lane of cars crawling southbound on Peachtree Street, with police lights flashing and temporary signage providing directions.

Officials have not provided an estimate for when the busy stretch of road will be repaired.

