UPDATE: Injured man flees to gas station after shooting at nearby club

Atlanta police handcuffed an injured to a gurney Monday morning before he was taken by ambulance from a Buckhead gas station on Pharr Road. His brother, Damien Moore, said he was not involved in the fight at a nearby nightclub that ended in a shooting.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 8 minutes ago

Atlanta police have not located any victims after a shooting outside a Buckhead nightclub sent patrons running to a nearby gas station Monday morning.

Three of the patrons ended up at the Chevron station at the corner of Pharr Rad and Grandview Avenue, where they were placed in handcuffs and interviewed. Two were released at the scene, and the third was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for an injury not related to the shooting, according to police.

The three men are considered witnesses while their connection to the shooting is investigated, Atlanta police Sgt. Michael Young told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene.

Damien Moore said he and his brother, the man being treated at Grady, were innocent bystanders. They were at a club near Pharr Road and Peachtree Street when a fight broke out, which quickly escalated into gunfire.

Damien Moore was placed in handcuffs and interviewed by police at a gas station on Pharr Road, where he and his brother fled a shooting at a nearby nightclub. Moore said they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

“We were in the wrong place at the wrong time inside the club,” Moore said after being released from handcuffs at the Chevron. “He got hit by a swinging punch, a flying punch, literally, but it didn’t involve him at all.”

Moore could not remember the name of the club but said the gunfire sent he and his brother running. They hopped in their car and arrived at the gas station, where they were detained by police.

The shooting comes on the heels of a violent weekend in metro Atlanta. At least two people were killed, a woman shot Friday at an East Point recording studio and a man shot Sunday at a South Fulton Park, steps from an anti-violence event. Their names have not been released.

Five teenagers were shot Saturday night outside a downtown Atlanta Waffle House, and another shooting at a house party in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood sent a 16-year-old to a hospital. All six teenagers were said to be stable, according to Atlanta police.

According to Young, no victims have been located in the busy Buckhead district on Monday morning, and no gunshot victims have turned up at area hospitals. Police are still investigating.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Authors

Voter registrations signs line the route at a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Voter registration deadline looms for May 24 primary in Georgia
