UPDATE: Injured man flees to gas station after shooting at nearby club

“We were in the wrong place at the wrong time inside the club,” Moore said after being released from handcuffs at the Chevron. “He got hit by a swinging punch, a flying punch, literally, but it didn’t involve him at all.”

Moore could not remember the name of the club but said the gunfire sent he and his brother running. They hopped in their car and arrived at the gas station, where they were detained by police.

The shooting comes on the heels of a violent weekend in metro Atlanta. At least two people were killed, a woman shot Friday at an East Point recording studio and a man shot Sunday at a South Fulton Park, steps from an anti-violence event. Their names have not been released.

Five teenagers were shot Saturday night outside a downtown Atlanta Waffle House, and another shooting at a house party in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood sent a 16-year-old to a hospital. All six teenagers were said to be stable, according to Atlanta police.

According to Young, no victims have been located in the busy Buckhead district on Monday morning, and no gunshot victims have turned up at area hospitals. Police are still investigating.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on the scene to learn more.

