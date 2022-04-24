ajc logo
Multiple teens shot outside Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park

Police say five teens were shot outside a Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Five teens were shot near Centennial Olympic Park late Saturday night, Atlanta police confirmed.

Officers were called to the area outside the Waffle House at 135 Andrew Young International Boulevard around 10 p.m. and found three people with gunshot wounds, Deputy Chief Timothy Peek told reporters.

Shortly after, police were notified that two others had taken themselves to Grady Memorial Hospital. Investigators then learned those two people had allegedly taken a vehicle from a valet at gunpoint, Peek said.

The ages of the gunshot victims range from 15 to 19 years old.

Preliminary information indicates that some sort of fight broke out before the shooting, Peek said, but a motive has not been established.

Three weapons were recovered at the scene, Peek said. The stolen vehicle also was recovered.

