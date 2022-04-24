ajc logo
X

Teen shot at house party in SW Atlanta, police say

A teen was shot at a house party in SW Atlanta. Police are investigating the shooting.

Combined ShapeCaption
A teen was shot at a house party in SW Atlanta. Police are investigating the shooting.

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
1 hour ago

A 16-year-old boy was shot at a house party in southwest Atlanta just after midnight Sunday, police said.

Atlanta Police Department officers were patrolling the streets when they heard gunfire. Upon further investigation, officers found the teenager lying on the sidewalk with a single gunshot wound to the chest near the 1900 block of Meador Avenue.

The teen was taken to a hospital and is being treated for his injuries. He was seriously injured but reported to be stable, according to APD Capt. Peter Malecki.

The teen’s identity has not been released amid the ongoing investigation.

People at the party apparently left before police had a chance to speak with anyone. APD is asking for anyone with information to contact the Crime Stoppers Unit at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

About the Author

Follow Liset Cruz on twitter

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

Editors' Picks
April 20, 2022 Powder Springs - Aerial photograph shows proposed area of the city of Lost Mountain in West Cobb on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Residential area near Lost Mountain Park (right) is shown in foreground. The story plays on a fear shared by many West Cobb residents as they decide whether to incorporate the city of Lost Mountain. The county they call home is changing around them, and as conservative political power wanes in the growing Atlanta suburb, many feel helpless to protect their neighborhoods from encroaching development.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Misinformation, fears of development propel Lost Mountain cityhood push4h ago
April 20, 2022 Powder Springs - Aerial photograph shows proposed area of the city of Lost Mountain in West Cobb on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Residential area near Lost Mountain Park is shown. The story plays on a fear shared by many West Cobb residents as they decide whether to incorporate the city of Lost Mountain. The county they call home is changing around them, and as conservative political power wanes in the growing Atlanta suburb, many feel helpless to protect their neighborhoods from encroaching development.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Business ties raise questions about Lost Mountain proponents’ anti-development message
4h ago
David Zaslav speaking at the Warner Bros. Discovery Atlanta Midtown campus, formerly known as Techwood and renamed in 2019 as the Ted Turner campus. WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

Credit: John Nowak/Warner Bros. Discovery

Uncertainty in Atlanta amid Warner Bros. Discovery merger
5h ago
Police say five teens were shot outside a Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Multiple teens shot outside Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park
2h ago
Police say five teens were shot outside a Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Multiple teens shot outside Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park
2h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will begin a series of debates on Sunday ahead of the May 24 GOP gubernatorial primary.

Credit: AJC

HAPPENING TODAY: Kemp, Perdue to faceoff in Georgia GOP governor debate
The Latest
Multiple teens shot outside Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park
2h ago
Elderly woman dies in Paulding mobile home fire
17h ago
Man arrested in fatal shooting at gas station near King Center
19h ago
Featured
A child poses with a clear backpack at a school supply distribution event. Starting next school year, Rockdale County Public Schools will require all students to use clear backpacks as a safety measure in its buildings. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rockdale district buys 16,500 clear backpacks in student safety effort
16h ago
Voter registration deadline for Georgia 2022 primary is Monday
3h ago
Cobb to phase out dual language immersion program at some schools
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top