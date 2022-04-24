Teen shot at house party in SW Atlanta, police say

A 16-year-old boy was shot at a house party in southwest Atlanta just after midnight Sunday, police said.
Atlanta Police Department officers were patrolling the streets when they heard gunfire. Upon further investigation, officers found the teenager lying on the sidewalk with a single gunshot wound to the chest near the 1900 block of Meador Avenue.
The teen was taken to a hospital and is being treated for his injuries. He was seriously injured but reported to be stable, according to APD Capt. Peter Malecki.
The teen’s identity has not been released amid the ongoing investigation.
People at the party apparently left before police had a chance to speak with anyone. APD is asking for anyone with information to contact the Crime Stoppers Unit at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC