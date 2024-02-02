BREAKING | Man takes plea deal in Cobb golf course killings, avoids death penalty

Explore Prosecutors formally seek death penalty in Kennesaw golf course triple slaying

Paul Pierson, 76, and Henry Valdez, 46, were found tied up and shot in the back of Pierson’s Dodge pickup truck on the 10th hole of Pinetree Country Club, not far from Kennesaw State University’s main campus. Pierson lived in Topeka, Kansas, and Valdez was from Anaheim, California.

Gene Siller, the course’s beloved golf director, was shot and killed when he went to investigate, authorities said. The club was gearing up for its Fourth of July festivities and was busy at the time.

Witnesses said Siller, a husband and father of two young boys, went to find out why the truck had driven onto the fairway and gotten stuck near a sand trap when he was shot and killed by Rhoden, who fled on foot.

The brazen killings stunned the community, and it was several days before Rhoden was captured.

Broady was reluctant to disclose the connection between Rhoden and the men who were found tied up and shot to death in the back of the truck, but said Rhoden “was into drug trafficking and basically ran a drug organization.”

He said the brutal slayings were among the most heinous murders in Cobb’s recent history.

“That is one of the reasons why we initially requested this to be a death penalty case,” he said.

Siller’s widow, Ashley, broke down on the stand as she talked about raising her two sons alone. Gene Siller had been her best friend, she said. Now their boys are growing up without a father.

She showed a series of pictures that she said were taken a week apart: One showed the family of four spending time together at Folly Beach in South Carolina on what would be their final vacation.

Others showed the grieving widow and her two sons crying at Siller’s funeral.

“He didn’t die in a car accident. He didn’t die of cancer,” Ashley Siller said in her victim impact statement. “He died on a golf course doing his job. By a complete stranger. He went to work and never came home.”

Pierson’s wife and son also read statements in court.

”The tragedy really here is that my dad and Henry walked into a trap that was sprung on them by Bryan,” Stephen Pierson said. “It appears as though the attempt was to drown them in the lake like they were garbage, like they didn’t matter.”

In addition to Rhoden, two others are charged in connection with the triple slaying.

Justin Caleb Pruitt was indicted on two counts of felony murder and two counts of kidnapping with bodily injury. Taylor Nicole Cameron, who investigators allege later retrieved the weapon used in the killings at Rhoden’s behest, was charged with criminal attempt to commit tampering with evidence.

Both of those cases are pending, prosecutors said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.