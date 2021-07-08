ajc logo
X

NEW DETAILS: Man arrested in Cobb golf course killings

Cobb County police investigated the fatal shooting Saturday at Pinetree Country Club.
Caption
Cobb County police investigated the fatal shooting Saturday at Pinetree Country Club.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

News
By Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionShaddi Abusaid - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 49 minutes ago

Families in Cobb County anxious about the mysterious killings at an upscale Kennesaw golf course can breathe a sigh of relief. After five days with few developments in the unusual case, a man suspected in the three deaths was captured Thursday afternoon.

Bryan Rhoden was taken into custody in DeKalb County, more than 25 miles from Pinetree Country Club where golf pro Gene Siller, 46, was shot dead Saturday afternoon, according to Cobb officials. Rhoden was arrested around 5:15 p.m. at Chamblee police headquarters, according to Eric Heinze, deputy commander of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Southeast Regional fugitive task force.

Gene Siller
Caption
Gene Siller

The Chamblee Police Department, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service were each involved in Rhoden’s capture, officials said. Rhoden was unarmed and arrested without incident in the course of the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. He did not turn himself in.

Police believe Siller was not targeted but was shot when he went to investigate a white Dodge Ram pickup truck that had driven onto the golf course’s 10th hole Saturday afternoon. In the bed of the truck, investigators found the bodies of two other men, police said.

Those men were later identified as Henry Valdez, 46, of Anaheim, California, and Paul Pierson, 76, of Topeka, Kansas, who owned the truck, according to Cobb officials. The men appeared to have no connection to the country club.

The brazen killing of Siller on the golf course shocked a Kennesaw community that prides itself on being one of the safest towns in the United States. Cobb residents were further unnerved as authorities provided few answers or updates on the case in the ensuing five days.

ExploreConnection between Kennesaw golf course suspect, victims remains a mystery

Authorities think Siller may have “happened upon a crime in progress” and was “killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place.”

Immediately after his arrest, Rhoden was being interviewed by Cobb police, officials said. No further information has been released about Rhoden’s identity or the circumstances of his capture.

Cobb officials are holding a news conference that is scheduled to begin around 8 p.m.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News
1
WATCH LIVE: Officials discuss new details in Cobb golf course killings
2
Would-be car thief shot in head by vehicle’s owner, cops say
3
‘RIP, my friend’: Fundraiser for slain Cobb golf pro surpasses $650K
4
BREAKING: Pfizer reportedly developing COVID booster shot to target...
5
3 men get life sentences for murder of Hall County deputy
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top