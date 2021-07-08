NEW DETAILS: Man arrested in Cobb golf course killings

Those men were later identified as Henry Valdez, 46, of Anaheim, California, and Paul Pierson, 76, of Topeka, Kansas, who owned the truck, according to Cobb officials. The men appeared to have no connection to the country club.

The brazen killing of Siller on the golf course shocked a Kennesaw community that prides itself on being one of the safest towns in the United States. Cobb residents were further unnerved as authorities provided few answers or updates on the case in the ensuing five days.

Authorities think Siller may have “happened upon a crime in progress” and was “killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place.”

Immediately after his arrest, Rhoden was being interviewed by Cobb police, officials said. No further information has been released about Rhoden’s identity or the circumstances of his capture.

Cobb officials are holding a news conference that is scheduled to begin around 8 p.m.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.