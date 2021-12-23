Warrant issued for second suspect in Cobb country club killings

Pruitt’s warrant, issued Dec. 15, alleges he acted as a “co-conspirator and accomplice” in helping bind Pierson and Valdez with duct tape and zip ties at a warehouse along Jonesboro Road in Clayton County. He is also accused of helping transport the men some 41 miles to the country club, where investigators say Pierson and Valdez were killed by Rhoden.

Pruitt’s warrant accuses him of kidnapping the men, but he is not charged in their killings, records show. Cobb police Chief Tim Cox described Rhoden as the “lone shooter” at a news conference after his arrest.

The Dodge pickup that had been driven onto the 10th hole of the golf course was registered to the 76-year-old Pierson, who lived in Topeka, Kansas. Valdez, who was 46, lived in Anaheim, California, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Pierson was shot multiple times, in the back, buttock, leg and arms, according to prosecutors. Valdez was killed by a shot to the head, Rhoden’s indictment states.

Siller, a beloved golf pro and father of two, had no connection to the suspects or the other two victims, according to police. Investigators said the 46-year-old “happened upon a crime in progress” when he was fatally shot as employees and club members looked on in horror.

Rhoden, an aspiring rapper who lived in Atlanta, is charged with three counts of malice murder, five counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of kidnapping with bodily injury, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and tampering with evidence, according to his indictment.

He was arrested July 8 after a sting by Chamblee Police that lured him into custody under the guise of returning a large sum of money seized during a traffic arrest the night of the shootings.

Pruitt, who has a Huger, South Carolina, address listed on his warrant, has not been booked into the Cobb jail, online records show. The AJC has reached out to police for more information about his alleged involvement in the case.