3 indicted on murder charges in Cobb golf course shootings

A third victim, golf director Gene Siller, was killed after going onto the course to find out why the truck had driven onto the fairway and gotten stuck near a sand trap, investigators said.

Pruitt’s warrant, issued Dec. 15, alleges he acted as a “co-conspirator and accomplice” in helping bind Pierson and Valdez with duct tape and zip ties at a building along Jonesboro Road in Clayton County. He is also accused of helping transport the men some 41 miles to the golf course, where investigators say Pierson and Valdez were killed by Rhoden.

Bryan Anthony Rhoden was arrested Thursday in connection with the mysterious killings at an upscale Kennesaw golf course over Independence Day weekend.

Siller, a beloved golf pro and father of two, had no connection to the suspects or the other two victims, according to police. Investigators said the 46-year-old “happened upon a crime in progress” when he was fatally shot as employees and club members looked on in horror.

Mourners gather at a memorial for Gene Siller, the Golf Pro shot and killed last summer on the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club. Two other men were found dead in the bed of a pickup truck that had been driven onto the course.

Rhoden, a Florida native, was charged with murder days after the shootings when authorities said they linked him to the crime.

Hours after the golf course shootings, Rhoden was charged with DUI and several other traffic infractions after being stopped by Chamblee police in a Black Maserati.

He bonded out days later, but was re-arrested on murder charges after officials lured him back to the Chamblee police station under the guise of returning money seized during the traffic stop.