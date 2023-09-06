BREAKING | Man killed in shooting at deteriorating South Fulton complex

A man was shot and killed at a troubled apartment complex in South Fulton early Wednesday morning, according to police.

South Fulton officers were called around 6 a.m. to the Camelot Condominiums on Old National Highway, where they found 39-year-old Wendell Lowe with gunshot wounds. He did not survive.

According to Channel 2 Action News, Lowe was found inside a vehicle. No suspects have been arrested, police said as an investigation continued Wednesday.

Camelot Condominiums, sometimes referred to as The Trenches, was among 275 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to the AJC’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,500, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

