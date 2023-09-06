BREAKING | Man killed in shooting at deteriorating South Fulton complex

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago
X

A man was shot and killed at a troubled apartment complex in South Fulton early Wednesday morning, according to police.

South Fulton officers were called around 6 a.m. to the Camelot Condominiums on Old National Highway, where they found 39-year-old Wendell Lowe with gunshot wounds. He did not survive.

According to Channel 2 Action News, Lowe was found inside a vehicle. No suspects have been arrested, police said as an investigation continued Wednesday.

Camelot Condominiums, sometimes referred to as The Trenches, was among 275 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to the AJC’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,500, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: Bullets are flying across Georgia and mayors are asking for help5h ago

Credit: AP

Delta enlists former NFL great Tom Brady as ‘strategic adviser’
1h ago

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: “John Adams” comes to the rescue of another Stop the Stealer
1h ago

Credit: AJC

George Lefont, champion of arthouse theaters in Atlanta, has died at age 85
3h ago

Credit: AJC

George Lefont, champion of arthouse theaters in Atlanta, has died at age 85
3h ago

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Mornin

Another Hyundai supplier promises 300 jobs at new Georgia facility
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

UPDATE
Gwinnett hotel shooting suspect charged with murder, remains at large
6m ago
Person detained after 6-year-old injured in shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
3h ago
Police release photos of suspects in Midtown security guard’s shooting
17h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Fall Travel: Plan your next getaway around one of these 10 festivals
Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
Merkel, the skin cancer that attacked Jimmy Buffett, is rare but aggressive
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top