Person of interest detained after homicide at South Fulton condominium

9 minutes ago
A person was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in connection with a homicide at a troubled South Fulton condominium complex, police said.

Few details were immediately available, but police spokesman Lt. Jubal Rogers said officers are at the Camelot Condominiums on Old National Highway investigating the death. Rogers did not say how they were killed.

The person detained is being described as a person of interest. No details were released on what may have led to the incident.

The condominium is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods. The complex, sometimes referred to as “The Trenches,” has had a reputation for fires, squatters and crime, which the city said was mostly drug related. At least five homicides occurred there between March 2019 and June 2022, according to crime data.

ExploreMother remains hopeful with son on life support after South Fulton shooting

On Jan. 18, South Fulton police were called to the complex and found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. MiQuavious Blanchard had taken his family’s trash to the nearby Camelot, where he was approached by someone about using the dumpster, his mother previously told the AJC.

Blanchard tried to get in a vehicle and leave, but someone shot him, police said. At the scene, Apollonia Blanchard said she found her son in a van, which had gone through a fence and hit a tree.

In May 2021, three people were found shot to death at the complex, according to police.

ExploreAfter 3 shot to death, South Fulton promises to crack down on condos

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: TNS

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy photo

Credit: Alexis Stevens

Credit: AP

