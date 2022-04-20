BREAKING: Officer hurt while chasing suspect near where security guard was killed

Police would not confirm if the two incidents are connected, but video from Channel 2 showed heavy police activity around the American Wings and Seafood where 51-year-old Anthony Frazier worked. Police released chilling video footage showing the moments before and after a man fatally shot Frazier in the back of the head Monday evening.

Witnesses in the area told police they heard gunshots Wednesday afternoon, Channel 2 reported. Police chased the person on foot, but they escaped and the officer was injured, according to the news station. Police did not share further details about the extent of the officer’s injuries.