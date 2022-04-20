ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Officer hurt while chasing suspect near where security guard was killed

Heavy police activity could be seen at the Cleveland Avenue strip mall Wednesday afternoon, the same location where 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier was killed earlier this week.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Combined ShapeCaption
Heavy police activity could be seen at the Cleveland Avenue strip mall Wednesday afternoon, the same location where 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier was killed earlier this week.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 22 minutes ago

An Atlanta police officer injured their knee Wednesday afternoon while chasing a suspect near the Cleveland Avenue strip mall where a security guard was shot and killed earlier this week, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Police would not confirm if the two incidents are connected, but video from Channel 2 showed heavy police activity around the American Wings and Seafood where 51-year-old Anthony Frazier worked. Police released chilling video footage showing the moments before and after a man fatally shot Frazier in the back of the head Monday evening.

ExploreWATCH: Police release video of man accused of killing restaurant security guard

Witnesses in the area told police they heard gunshots Wednesday afternoon, Channel 2 reported. Police chased the person on foot, but they escaped and the officer was injured, according to the news station. Police did not share further details about the extent of the officer’s injuries.

Investigators and K-9 units are continuing to search the area around the strip mall and along Cleveland Avenue, Channel 2 reported. A crime scene investigator arrived just before 5 p.m. and could be seen taking photos of the area, according to Channel 2.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Kendall Thomas, 14, was released from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite on Tuesday, according to her family.

Credit: Family photo

After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital3h ago
People explore the new assembly hall at a ribbon cutting celebrating the new assembly hall and renovations at the Fulton County government building in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Fulton bars future employees from running for commission
38m ago
Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson speaks during a meeting in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday for a working session. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Juneteenth now a paid county holiday in Gwinnett County
6h ago
Atlanta police are investigating a death Wednesday at the Seven Courts Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police investigating death at SW Atlanta apartment complex
1h ago
Atlanta police are investigating a death Wednesday at the Seven Courts Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police investigating death at SW Atlanta apartment complex
1h ago
Swapan Kumar Stands inside of his Southwest Atlanta home that the city has marked for demolition Friday, March 25, 2022. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
10h ago
The Latest
9 security guards shot, 5 fatally, in metro Atlanta in 18 months
48m ago
Police investigating death at SW Atlanta apartment complex
1h ago
DA, police chief want bond reconsidered for suspect accused of shooting officer
2h ago
Featured
GA takes national spotlight as potential Kemp, Abrams rematch arises in 2022 governor’s race

Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary
1h ago
After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital
3h ago
Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top