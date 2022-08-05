BREAKING: Man arrested in death of teen whose body was found near Lake Lanier

He is now facing charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. It is not clear how or when Gómez was killed.

According to Telemundo Atlanta, Gómez was a mother of two and traveled to the United States in August 2021. She settled into a family member’s home in Chicago and worked various jobs at restaurants before being offered a waitress job in Atlanta.

Gardenia Gómez told Telemundo the job was not what her daughter expected, but instead a sex trafficking network. Authorities have not confirmed if Gómez was a victim of sex trafficking or provided a motive in her death.

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch praised the work of his investigators, crediting the collaboration between the agency’s criminal investigations division and special intelligence unit for the arrest. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and GBI were also involved in the investigation.

“Six weeks ago we had no idea who our victim was and we had no leads on her killer,” Couch said in a statement. “After hundreds of hours of intense investigative work, our team was able to put a suspect behind bars. I pray this brings a sense of justice to Ms. Gómez and her family.”

Krueger is being held in the Gwinnett County jail without bond.

