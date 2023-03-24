BREAKING: GBI’s 2nd-in-charge leaving state agency

Melvin, who has been a prosecutor for nearly three decades, joined the Cobb DA’s office in 2013. He specialized in prosecuting cases involving elder abuse and white collar crimes and served as Cobb’s chief assistant district attorney. In 2019, Melvin was named interim DA after his former boss, Vic Reynolds, was tapped to lead the GBI.

Melvin later joined the GBI himself, serving as Reynolds’ assistant director.

He briefly led the agency in an interim role last year when Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Reynolds to serve as a Cobb Superior Court judge.

Last August, former Cobb and Clayton County police chief Mike Register was named director of the GBI, which is tasked with supporting the state’s criminal justice system with investigations, forensic laboratory services and computerized information. The agency also investigates police shootings and wrongdoing by law enforcement personnel and elected officials, among other things.