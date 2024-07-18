BREAKING | Crews battle fire at iconic Kodak building

Atlanta fire crews are battling a blaze that broke out at the old Kodak building on Ponce de Leon Avenue on Thursday morning.
The fire was reported just before 8 a.m., according to Channel 2 Action News. Heavy flames were seen coming from the back of the building, which is situated at the intersection of Ponce and Argonne avenues.
Fire officials have not released details about the incident.
Just over a month ago, on June 6, another fire damaged the Kodak building and the adjacent former Atlanta Eagle gay bar. Investigators did not find evidence of malicious intent in that fire.
The Midtown bar relocated about two years ago to a strip mall off Piedmont Avenue.
Thursday’s fire was contained to the Kodak building, according to the Eagle’s owner, Richard Ramey.
“I came down just to take a look,” he told reporters at the scene. “It sounds like they’re trying to burn down the corner here ... it’s sort of sad, and it’s really bad for the neighborhood.”
The Midtown building is near the iconic Krispy Kreme, which also burned twice in recent years. Mary Mac’s Tea Room, which is also nearby, closed for two months earlier this year after a roof collapse.
The Kodak building was built in the early 1900s as a private residence. Star Photo moved into the building in 1951 as Ponce was transformed into a busy commercial corridor, and the building was plastered in signage, including the Kodak sign.
Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC