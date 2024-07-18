Breaking: Crews battle fire at iconic Kodak building
Crime & Public Safety

BREAKING | Crews battle fire at iconic Kodak building

2nd blaze at location on Ponce de Leon Avenue in just over a month
Crews battle a second fire at Atlanta's Kodak building
Crews battle a second fire at Atlanta's Kodak building
Crews battle a second fire at Atlanta's Kodak building
Crews battle a second fire at Atlanta's Kodak building
Crews battle a second fire at Atlanta's Kodak building
1 / 5
Atlanta fire crews battled a large fire that broke out at the old Kodak building on Ponce de Leon Avenue on Thursday, July 18. -- All text by Rosana Hughes/AJC; photos by John Spink/AJC
By and
Updated 1 hour ago

Atlanta fire crews are battling a blaze that broke out at the old Kodak building on Ponce de Leon Avenue on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported just before 8 a.m., according to Channel 2 Action News. Heavy flames were seen coming from the back of the building, which is situated at the intersection of Ponce and Argonne avenues.

Fire officials have not released details about the incident.

ExploreAtlanta moves to preserve Ponce’s iconic Kodak building as historic landmark

Just over a month ago, on June 6, another fire damaged the Kodak building and the adjacent former Atlanta Eagle gay bar. Investigators did not find evidence of malicious intent in that fire.

The Midtown bar relocated about two years ago to a strip mall off Piedmont Avenue.

Thursday’s fire was contained to the Kodak building, according to the Eagle’s owner, Richard Ramey.

“I came down just to take a look,” he told reporters at the scene. “It sounds like they’re trying to burn down the corner here ... it’s sort of sad, and it’s really bad for the neighborhood.”

The Midtown building is near the iconic Krispy Kreme, which also burned twice in recent years. Mary Mac’s Tea Room, which is also nearby, closed for two months earlier this year after a roof collapse.

ExploreNo ill intent behind fire that damaged historic Midtown gay bar, mayor says

The Kodak building was built in the early 1900s as a private residence. Star Photo moved into the building in 1951 as Ponce was transformed into a busy commercial corridor, and the building was plastered in signage, including the Kodak sign.

About the Authors

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
Follow John Spink on facebookFollow John Spink on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller

Clayton County residents pushing back on 31% property tax hike

Credit: TNS

Federal suit targets special Georgia campaign law designed to help Kemp
56m ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Education chief defends debt relief and blasts voucher law during Atlanta visit

Credit: Michael E. Kanell

Georgia job growth continues, but the pace has slowed. Here’s why
35m ago

Credit: Michael E. Kanell

Georgia job growth continues, but the pace has slowed. Here’s why
35m ago

Summer spike in COVID-19 infects President Joe Biden
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

Pregnant Gwinnett teen killed; ex-boyfriend accused of lying to police
1h ago
Large fire destroys East Point apartments, displaces 75 residents
2h ago
Clayton County graduate found stabbed to death near her Alabama college
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

What Georgians should expect from Trump’s RNC speech & how to watch
2h ago
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow this week's updates
Atlanta on clock to host MLB All-Star Game - again