BREAKING | Child shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex

In January, an 18-year-old was shot and killed at the complex. Thomas Lowe died at the hospital.

Lakesha Lowe said her son spent his time working and playing video games and had recently become a father.

“He did not deserve this at all. He just welcomed a new baby boy into this world,” she wrote in a GoFundMe page. “I truly miss my son. All I’m asking is for help to give him a proper burial.”

A man was also killed at the complex three weeks ago, according to police. Officers found John Sharpe with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the scene. A second victim was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital by a private vehicle prior to police arriving at the scene, authorities said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.