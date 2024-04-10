Crime & Public Safety

BREAKING | Child shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex

0 minutes ago

A child was shot Wednesday afternoon at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 3900 block of Campbellton Road, Channel 2 Action News reported. No additional details about the incident were released.

The complex, the Reserve at Birch Creek, was the scene of at least two other shootings in recent months.

In January, an 18-year-old was shot and killed at the complex. Thomas Lowe died at the hospital.

Lakesha Lowe said her son spent his time working and playing video games and had recently become a father.

“He did not deserve this at all. He just welcomed a new baby boy into this world,” she wrote in a GoFundMe page. “I truly miss my son. All I’m asking is for help to give him a proper burial.”

A man was also killed at the complex three weeks ago, according to police. Officers found John Sharpe with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the scene. A second victim was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital by a private vehicle prior to police arriving at the scene, authorities said.

