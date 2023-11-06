BREAKING | Car chase ends in crash, gunfire near Greenbriar Mall

A spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol said the scene was still active so they could not provide any details. Troopers and officers are spread out across Atlanta’s Greenbriar and Southwest neighborhoods, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The GBI has also responded to the scene, the news station reported. As a matter of standard procedure, nearly all Georgia law enforcement departments request the state agency to conduct an independent investigation into officer-involved shootings.

According to Channel 2, a school bus crashed in the area due to a car chase linked to the shooting.

No other details have been released by either Atlanta police or the GBI.

Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.