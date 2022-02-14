BREAKING: Atlanta police officer arrested, accused of rape of Acworth woman

An officer with the Atlanta Police Department has been arrested in Cherokee County on a charge of rape, authorities said Monday.
Lionel Joseph Dely, 32, of Marietta, is accused of raping a woman in her Acworth apartment, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. The woman told sheriff’s investigators that the alleged rape happened Jan. 31 shortly after meeting Dely, who identified himself as an Atlanta police officer who was conducting an investigation.
Investigators confirmed Dely is an Atlanta officer, and evidence was collected that supported the rape accusation, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The Atlanta Police Department has cooperated with the investigation, Cherokee detectives said.
According to the warrant for Dely’s arrest, the woman told him no and that she was not comfortable. The officer, who was hired by Atlanta police out of candidate training in 2016, has no prior history of disciplinary action, according to the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.
Dely turned himself in at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center on Friday night, the news release states. He is being held without bond.
He is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 25, according to online court records.
The Atlanta Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment.
