BREAKING: Atlanta police officer arrested, accused of rape of Acworth woman

Lionel Joseph Dely, 32, of Marietta, is accused of raping a woman in her Acworth apartment, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. The woman told sheriff’s investigators that the alleged rape happened Jan. 31 shortly after meeting Dely, who identified himself as an Atlanta police officer who was conducting an investigation.

Investigators confirmed Dely is an Atlanta officer, and evidence was collected that supported the rape accusation, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The Atlanta Police Department has cooperated with the investigation, Cherokee detectives said.