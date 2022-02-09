Former Cobb deputy indicted on federal child porn charges

In August, Cobb police arrested Peter Bilardello, 51, at his Marietta home and booked him into the county jail. He was charged with two felonies, his arrest warrant states: sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child porn. Bilardello is accused of chatting about performing sexual acts with children on a social media website, according to investigators.

“Bilardello allegedly shared child pornography through social media while he was employed as a law enforcement officer,” U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said in an emailed statement. “The victimization of children is one of the most heinous crimes imaginable, and distributing images of child sexual abuse compounds the harm. It is especially troubling that these crimes were allegedly committed by someone in a position of public trust.”